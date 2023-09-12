Obituary: Henry Sisters, 1931-2023 

Published September 12, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated September 12, 2023 at 1:41 p.m.
Henry J. Sisters, of Essex Junction, Vt., passed away peacefully on Monday, August 28, at the McClure Miller Respite House after a short illness.
He was born in
Huntington, Vt., in 1931 to Henry and Grace Shattuck Sisters. He
graduated from Vergennes High School in 1950 and then enlisted in the
Air Force for four years. In 1955, he married Patricia Little. He
then attended New Hampshire Technical College for two years. In 1957,
he was hired by IBM in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., before transferring to
Essex Junction, Vt., where he worked for 33 years. In 1965, he built
a home in Essex Junction where he and Pat raised their four sons.
Henry enjoyed
hunting and fishing at his camp in Ferrisburgh, playing golf, camping
and boating with his family, and attending his sons’ and grandsons’
hockey games. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
He will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by
his loving wife of 68 years, Pat; his four sons, Stephen, Todd,
Jeffrey and his wife, Diane, and John and his wife, Aidan; his
grandchildren, Nathanial, Trenton, and Shayla Sisters and Summer and
River Billings. He was predeceased by his mother and father and his
eight older siblings — six sisters and two brothers.
Henry's family
wishes to thank all the caring staff and nurses at the McClure Miller
Respite House who cared for him during his final days. Memorial
donations can be made in his memory to the McClure Miller Respite
House in Colchester.
There will be a
graveside service for family and friends at the Gage Cemetery in
Ferrisburgh at a later date.