Obituary: Henry Sisters, 1931-2023 

Henry J. Sisters, of Essex Junction, Vt., passed away peacefully on Monday, August 28, at the McClure Miller Respite House after a short illness.

He was born in Huntington, Vt., in 1931 to Henry and Grace Shattuck Sisters. He graduated from Vergennes High School in 1950 and then enlisted in the Air Force for four years. In 1955, he married Patricia Little. He then attended New Hampshire Technical College for two years. In 1957, he was hired by IBM in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., before transferring to Essex Junction, Vt., where he worked for 33 years. In 1965, he built a home in Essex Junction where he and Pat raised their four sons.



Henry enjoyed hunting and fishing at his camp in Ferrisburgh, playing golf, camping and boating with his family, and attending his sons’ and grandsons’ hockey games. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all.



He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Pat; his four sons, Stephen, Todd, Jeffrey and his wife, Diane, and John and his wife, Aidan; his grandchildren, Nathanial, Trenton, and Shayla Sisters and Summer and River Billings. He was predeceased by his mother and father and his eight older siblings — six sisters and two brothers.



Henry's family wishes to thank all the caring staff and nurses at the McClure Miller Respite House who cared for him during his final days. Memorial donations can be made in his memory to the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.



There will be a graveside service for family and friends at the Gage Cemetery in Ferrisburgh at a later date.

