March 01, 2021 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Howard "Butch" Willard Adams, 1948-2021 

Monkton man worked at IBM for 30 years and was a Boy Scouts cub master

COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo

Howard "Butch" Willard Adams, 72, passed away on February 22, 2021, after a brief hospitalization. He was born on March 13, 1948, in Burlington, Vt., to George H. and Elinor (Sullivan) Adams, who preceded him. Howard graduated from Vergennes High School in 1966. He received his associate's degree from Vermont Technical College in mechanical design in 1968. Immediately following college, he started his 30-year tenure with IBM.

While at IBM, Howard met Linda M. Clark of Hinesburg. They married in Hinesburg on August 21, 1971, and built their first home in Monkton. In 1980, Howard moved his family to Benson, Ariz., to help open a new plant in Tucson for IBM. While in Arizona, Howard and the family participated in Boy Scouts, in which Howard was cub master for many years. Howard coached multiple soccer and softball teams for his sons while being active with his father, George, in the Benson Lions Club. In 1989, he had the opportunity to move his family back to his home state of Vermont. They purchased a home in Monkton, where they finished raising their sons and where he resided until his death.

After retiring from IBM in 1997, Howard earned his CDL and drove for S.D. Ireland for a number of years until his full retirement. He spent much of his free time helping various family members with household improvements and was always willing to offer a strong opinion on how to complete the task at hand. He passed his love of home improvement on to his children. He enjoyed cooking and working around the house, and he relished any chance to use his tractors to complete a task.

Howard leaves behind his wife, Linda Adams, of 49 years. He is survived by sons Eric and his wife, Heather, of Monkton, and Scott and his wife, Amy Paquette, of Essex Junction, as well as two grandchildren, Ryan and Natalie. Butch is also survived by his brother and three sisters: Claire Cunningham of Vergennes; Marthe and Robert Fisher of Bridport; Sharon and Otto Clements of Chesterfield, Va.; and Mark and Beverly Adams of Webster, Fla.; as well as countless cousins, nieces and nephews.

Howard did not want any formal services. A private graveside burial for close family will be scheduled in the spring/summer. To send online condolences to his family, please visit brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial gift in Howard’s name to BSA Troop 525 of Monkton, VT, 401 Piney Woods Rd., Bristol, VT 05443.

