October 21, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Howard Perkett, 1943-2022 

Willingboro native loved boating on Lake Champlain with his family

Published October 21, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated October 21, 2022 at 11:42 a.m.

click to enlarge Howard Perkett - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Howard Perkett

Howard Rand “Randy” Perkett, 79, passed away on October 1, 2022, following a long illness. Randy was born on January 3, 1943, in Willsboro, N.Y., the son of Howard Reed and Dorothy Rand Perkett. He graduated from Willsboro Central School and the New York Maritime College at Fort Schuyler. Randy had a long career with IBM in Essex Junction, Vt., and worked several more years as a consultant for ADP Marshall before he retired and moved south to Ft. Myers, Fla.

Randy was a quiet man with a big heart, a wealth of knowledge, and a great sense of humor. He loved boating, especially with his family and his first mate, Jan. He spent many years sailing, towing his kids around on water skis and inner tubes, and cruising on Lake Champlain. After moving to Florida, he became very active with the Landings Yacht Club and served as commodore during the 2007-2008 season. Many of his boating friends will remember him for the annual Thanksgiving Raft-Up in Pelican Bay. Randy also served as guardian ad litem for vulnerable youth in the Ft. Myers area.

Randy had a large family and many friends. He is survived by his wife, Janice; his children Christopher (Dorothy) Perkett, Peter Perkett and Amanda (Joel) Rudnick; his grandchildren Austin (Stecie) Perkett, Dashiell Perkett, and Amelia Rudnick; his siblings, June Anderson, Kathy (Brandon) Bertrand, Nancy (Edward) Hatch, Linda Marcotte, Cynthia (Gary) Blanchard, David (Jill) Perkett and Angie Walsh; and 22 nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all.

Contributions may be made in Randy’s memory to Hope Parkinson Program at 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL, 33908, or online at donate.hopehcs.org/parkinsonprogram. A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2023 in his hometown of Willsboro, N.Y.

