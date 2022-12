click to enlarge Courtesy

Ilyo McCray

Ilyo Lloyd McCray, 77, husband of Carolyn McCray, passed away suddenly on December 22, 2022. A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, from 3-5 p.m. at the Minor Funeral Home in Milton, Vt. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, December 30, at 10 a.m. at the South Hero Congregational Church. Please see www.minorfh.com for a full obituary.