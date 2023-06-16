 Obituary: J. Derek Allan, 1930-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 16, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: J. Derek Allan, 1930-2023 

Architect's projects included development of South Burlington's 1960 master plan and SUNY Plattsburgh campus expansion

Published June 16, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated June 16, 2023 at 7:58 a.m.

click to enlarge J. Derek Allan - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • J. Derek Allan

James Derek Allan of Shelburne, Vt., and formerly of Plattsburgh N.Y., died on May 30, 2023. He was born in Elgin, Scotland on March 13, 1930, the son of Norman and Gertrude Allan.

Following national military service in the Black Watch Regiment of the British Army, Derek studied architecture at Dundee College of Art. In 1952 he was awarded a scholarship to study architecture at Cornell University and graduated with a BA in architecture and an MA in city and regional planning.

Derek emigrated to the United States in 1958 with his wife, Helen, and their children and settled in Plattsburgh, N.Y., where his work with the firm of Sargent, Webster, Crenshaw & Folley resulted in the development of the 1960 master plan of South Burlington.

In 1963 Derek was invited to join the faculty of the New York State University at Plattsburgh as its resident architect during the expansion program that included construction of the Angell College Center, Kehoe Administration Building, a new library, science buildings, dormitories, a dining hall and other buildings on the new campus. He remained in that position for 32 years.

As a founding member of the Valcour Sailing Club, Derek spent many hours racing and day sailing on Lake Champlain. Post-retirement, he enjoyed painting in watercolors and experimenting with woodblock and stone carving. His community relationships included Habitat for Humanity and Literacy Volunteers.

Derek is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen; three children, Vivien, Drew and Gary; three grandchildren, Heather Garayoa, Alexandra Schueler and Cameron Allan; and three great-grandchildren; and many family members in Scotland. He was predeceased by his grandsons Brendan Allan and Derek Schueler.


