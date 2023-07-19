Obituary: Jacob Berino,1993-2023 

Published July 19, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated July 19, 2023 at 2:21 p.m.
Jacob Andrew Berino, 30, of Jericho, Vt., lost his life after open heart surgery on July 7, 2023, in the hospital in New York.
Jacob grew up in Hinesburg and graduated from
Champlain Valley Union high school in 2012. He was always interested
in science and took extra physics classes at CVU. He was in the
middle of learning how to use his two 3-D printers and putting his
Ducati motorcycle together, once again. Jake was bright, had a great
sense of humor and was a generous friend.
He is survived by his mother, Jean Harvey, and
his stepfather, Bob Stewart, of Jericho, Vt.; his father, John
Berino, of Lebanon N.H.; and his brother, Josh Berino, of Winooski;
as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. We are heartbroken at
his loss.
Services will be conducted at a later date.