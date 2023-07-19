 Obituary: Jacob Berino,1993-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 19, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Jacob Berino,1993-2023 

Former CVU graduate was always interested in science and physics

Published July 19, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated July 19, 2023 at 2:21 p.m.

Jacob Berino
  • Courtesy
  • Jacob Berino

Jacob Andrew Berino, 30, of Jericho, Vt., lost his life after open heart surgery on July 7, 2023, in the hospital in New York.

Jacob grew up in Hinesburg and graduated from Champlain Valley Union high school in 2012. He was always interested in science and took extra physics classes at CVU. He was in the middle of learning how to use his two 3-D printers and putting his Ducati motorcycle together, once again. Jake was bright, had a great sense of humor and was a generous friend.

He is survived by his mother, Jean Harvey, and his stepfather, Bob Stewart, of Jericho, Vt.; his father, John Berino, of Lebanon N.H.; and his brother, Josh Berino, of Winooski; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. We are heartbroken at his loss.

Services will be conducted at a later date.

