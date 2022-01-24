 Obituary: James "Jim" Paul Tranowski, 1954-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 24, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: James "Jim" Paul Tranowski, 1954-2022 

Computer programmer was kind, intelligent, generous and interested in the world around him

click to enlarge James "Jim" Paul Tranowski - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • James "Jim" Paul Tranowski
James Paul Tranowski died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 11, peacefully and without pain, with his beloved wife, Marlene, by his side. James — or "Jim," as he preferred — was born and grew up in the city of Chicago, Ill., the middle child of Eugene and Dorothy Tranowski, who had three sons. He had good memories of his early life, including his first two years of college before he transferred to the University of Illinois campus at Champaign Urbana.

Finished with college, he moved to Burlington, Vt., where his younger brother, Gerry, was living. Liking Vermont, he stayed here, finding work as a computer programmer at the University of Vermont. After leaving that employment in the late 1990s, he continued designing and implementing programming remotely, primarily working with a Chicago businessman, work he continued throughout his life.

Jim met his wife, Marlene Wallace, when both were attending a meditation group in the fall of 1996. They got to know and enjoy each other’s company and spirit, moved in together in the newly constructed City’s Edge, and were married there in 2007. Marlene was the absolute apple of his eye; he was never happier than when they were together, and she felt the same. They lived together joyfully and cheerfully, each complementing and supporting the other.

Jim was a delightful person: gentle, kind, intelligent, generous, and interested in and observant of the world around him. Despite numerous personal and physical difficulties that would have daunted a lesser spirit, he remained cheerful and optimistic throughout the worst of afflictions.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Marlene Wallace; his dear stepdaughters Beth Wallace (Colleen Boyce) and Meg Wallace; his brothers Dan (Lori) and Gerry (Marie Vincent) and their families; and his sister-in-law Carolyn Marvin (Andrew Leibs). Jim is loved and deeply missed by everyone who knew him.

A memorial service for Jim is planned for the spring; date, time and location to be determined.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation