Obituary: James "Jim" Paul Tranowski, 1954-2022 

James "Jim" Paul Tranowski

James Paul Tranowski died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 11, peacefully and without pain, with his beloved wife, Marlene, by his side. James — or "Jim," as he preferred — was born and grew up in the city of Chicago, Ill., the middle child of Eugene and Dorothy Tranowski, who had three sons. He had good memories of his early life, including his first two years of college before he transferred to the University of Illinois campus at Champaign Urbana.Finished with college, he moved to Burlington, Vt., where his younger brother, Gerry, was living. Liking Vermont, he stayed here, finding work as a computer programmer at the University of Vermont. After leaving that employment in the late 1990s, he continued designing and implementing programming remotely, primarily working with a Chicago businessman, work he continued throughout his life.Jim met his wife, Marlene Wallace, when both were attending a meditation group in the fall of 1996. They got to know and enjoy each other’s company and spirit, moved in together in the newly constructed City’s Edge, and were married there in 2007. Marlene was the absolute apple of his eye; he was never happier than when they were together, and she felt the same. They lived together joyfully and cheerfully, each complementing and supporting the other.Jim was a delightful person: gentle, kind, intelligent, generous, and interested in and observant of the world around him. Despite numerous personal and physical difficulties that would have daunted a lesser spirit, he remained cheerful and optimistic throughout the worst of afflictions.He is survived by his beloved wife, Marlene Wallace; his dear stepdaughters Beth Wallace (Colleen Boyce) and Meg Wallace; his brothers Dan (Lori) and Gerry (Marie Vincent) and their families; and his sister-in-law Carolyn Marvin (Andrew Leibs). Jim is loved and deeply missed by everyone who knew him.A memorial service for Jim is planned for the spring; date, time and location to be determined.