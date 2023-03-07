Obituary: James Patrick Lawlor, 1955-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

James Patrick Lawlor

James Patrick Lawlor "Jim" of Newcastle, Maine, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of January 28, by the sea in Rockport, Maine. He was 67.

Jim was born in Bellows Falls, Vt., the youngest son of Joseph and Catherine Lawlor. He was raised in Westminster and educated in Bellows Falls, Vt. He attended the University of Vermont, Johnson University and other academic institutions.

Jim spent summers at the family cottage on Echo Lake in Plymouth, Vt., where he enjoyed swimming, fishing, boating and spending quality time with family. He was an avid baseball player and a track and field athlete. He was a big New England sports lover and a lifelong Red Sox fan. He was very proud of his Irish heritage. He was adventurous, charismatic and kindhearted. He loved to travel and spent time all over New England and Canada, California, Hawaii, the Caribbean and Europe. He loved music, and he was a talented chef who cared deeply about his communities and the natural environment.

Jim lived all over Vermont, where he loved organic gardening and raising animals. He would often barter or trade labor and food with others, in exchange for use of their land or whatever else. He made many friends this way. He spent many years living in the Champlain Islands of Vermont, where he was known for gardening and supplying fresh produce to local area stores and restaurants. He was an early participant in helping to establish Black River Produce, a once local, fresh-food market that's now a large food distribution company. Jim also worked with his family at their liquor store and deli, Lawlor & Sons, in Ludlow, Vt. While living in the Chittenden County area, Jim worked at the University of Vermont Laboratory on several biomedical research projects. He also worked at the Brandon Training School and as a phlebotomist.

His love of water —and the ocean in particular — brought him to Maine, where he spent many years living in Boothbay Harbor and Newcastle. He worked at several businesses there, including the Southport General Store, the Rising Tide Food Coop and Lincoln County Publishing.

While living in the Kenney Field Drive neighborhood of Boothbay, Jim enjoyed a sense of community. He took part in many revolving potluck suppers with groups of locals on the peninsula. The suppers would bring together 20-30 people to each other's homes every several weeks for libations, good food and raucous conversation. His home-grown fresh vegetables were often a highlight and were prepared in delightful dishes for all to enjoy.

Jim is survived by one son, Ethan Brodowski, of Burlington, Vt.; a brother, Joseph, of Thailand; and a sister, Mary Lafayette, of East Dummerston, Vt. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, father and older brother Robert.

Ceremonies and burial will take place at a later date in the family plot in Saint Charles Cemetery Westminster, Vt. For contact information and for any donations to help support Jim’s family, please visit his memorial webpage at gofund.me/30384eaf.