 Obituary: Janet C. Handy, 1937-2021 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

October 22, 2021 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Janet C. Handy, 1937-2021 

Handy family matriarch worked at Handy's Lunch in Burlington until she was a "Super Senior"

click to enlarge Janet Handy - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Janet Handy

Janet C. Handy died on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the McClure Miller Respite House from Lewy body dementia.

Born Giannetta Iolanda Cassarino on July 16, 1937, in Middlebury, Vt., she was the daughter of Sicilian immigrants John and Carolina Cassarino. She liked to tell the story how she was committed to becoming Americanized and decided to go by “Jan.”

She graduated from Middlebury High School in 1955 and moved to Burlington to work for the telephone company. She married her true love, Robert "Bob" E. Handy, on May 25, 1963. They had four children, Mary, Lisa, Robbi and Earl. She was very active in their lives, attending school and sporting events.

As the kids grew older, Jan joined Bob in their family business, Handy’s Lunch. When Bob passed away in 1996, she continued to work at the diner until 2018 with her son Earl. When she was 80 years old, she was featured as a Super Senior on WCAX-TV — we all knew she was beyond "Super"! Jan enjoyed many things, especially Rice Memorial High School sporting events and Stunt Nite with her sister Agatha "Tootsie" Morrow.

She was predeceased by her parents, John and Carolina Cassarino; her brother Paul Cassarino; and her husband, Robert E. Handy. Jan leaves behind her children: Mary Small (Phillip) of Colchester, Lisa Manley (Mark) of Essex, Robbi Holmes (Adam) of Colchester and Earl (Alexis) Handy of Shelburne. She was fondly known as “Sito” by her grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Tyler Small; Ryan and Sara Manley; Harrison, William and Grant Holmes; and twins Genevieve and Nicholas Handy. She also leaves her brothers Joseph and Alfred Cassarino; sister, Tootsie; several nieces and nephews; treasured Sand Dunes friends at Barney’s Point; and numerous beloved friends and customers of Handy’s Lunch. Jan will always be remembered by all as a sweet, kind and loving person.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Respite House for the care the last few weeks. In lieu of flowers, it was Janet’s wish that donations be made to Rice Memorial High School (in memory of Janet Handy) and St. Jude Children’s Hospital. These are two organizations that were near and dear to her heart.

Calling hours will be Friday, October 29, 4 to 7 p.m., at Ready Funeral Home-South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 30, 11 a.m., in St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Burlington, with interment to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery, South Burlington.

Please go to readyfuneral.com to place online condolences.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Feds Say 7 Percent of Jobs in Vermont Are Open
New School Contact Tracing Rules Will Put Fewer Students in Quarantine
Judge Rules in Favor of Vermont Law School in Mural Controversy
Dairy Farmer Sues Burlington Over Airport PFAS Contamination
Stuck in Vermont: Remembering Cécile Druzba
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation