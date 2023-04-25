Obituary: Janet Carscadden, 1972-2023 

Courtesy

Janet Carscadden

On March 22, a good friend, lover, sister, daughter, auntie, coworker, community member and all-around great Canadian, Janet Carscadden, passed away due to a stupid fucking brain tumor.



Over the last 20 years, she practiced physical therapy, yoga and mindfulness at her business, Evolution Physical Therapy and Yoga. Through her practice, she brought a calm and steady manner to owning a business. She treated her employees like co-workers which ensured that her business remained successful, until closed due to her illness.

She was a superb listener and practitioner whose expansive knowledge of human physiology allowed her to take the art of physical therapy to a new level. In the last 10 years, she helped people manage pain without drugs and practiced dry-needling and pelvic floor therapy. Through yoga, she provided a way to maintain a healthy body and mind and understood that these are not separate but integrated parts of the whole person.

As much as America gained from her immigration, the Canuck never left her. She was born in Toronto, where she benefited from the superior educational and healthcare system and developed a Canadian type “Eh” —pronounced “A” — personality, an ability to achieve perfection without hubris or ego. She realized America needed a calmer, more sensible influence and migrated to Florida, then to Connecticut, and then to Vermont in 2000-ish. After 20 years of resisting tethering herself to the insanity of the U.S., she semi-reluctantly became a citizen in 2015.

Outside of running a successful business, she was a killer vegan chef. She had the ability to orchestrate 15 volunteers to produce a monthly, three to five course meal for residents of Ward 2 and 3 at the ONE Community Dinner! Over the eight years that she took lead on the dinner, the attendance went from 50 to 150 people. The stealth, vegan dinners ranged from Ethiopian, Indian, Mexican and Polish to Chinese foods and were some of the best-served anywhere in Vermont. During eight years, we likely served between 8,000-10,000 meals to the Old North End. Strengthening the community bonds through good food was truly her gift to us.

For the last 13 years, she lived with her main squeeze, Patrick, and their longtime friend, Mark, in Burlington. She has tons of wonderful family and friends still in the Toronto and Edmonton area, including her parents Joan and Roy, her two sisters Judy and Jean-Ann, and their families.

On the day she passed, word got out, and a host of people visited her throughout the day to share her final hours together. A traditional wake was held immediately after her passing. A memorial service, yoga class and bike ride will be held on June 10, at 9:00-ish, at the Community Sailing Center in Burlington. The last 18 months were tough, but the sustained love and support were edification incarnate! Without hesitation, she was truly one of a kind. An ability to be a respected leader without ego is rare in the U.S. Thanks Janet!