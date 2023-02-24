Obituary: Janet Truman, 1938-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Janet Truman

Janet Truman died in peace on January 20, 2023, in San Jose, Calif., at the age of 84.Our mother met the challenges of her illness as the no-nonsense, Queens, New York-born girl she was — with grit and humor.Her passing comes three years after that of her beloved husband, Isidore. She suffered his loss every day, but the life and family they built together was the foundation upon which mom faced each morning and hill-crested sunset.Janet and Iz had four children and eight grandchildren. Geographic distance was never a barrier to mom staying in touch. We treasured her calls and the beautifully drawn cakes with which she adorned each birthday card. Mom kept track of her friends' and family’s significant life events and acknowledged each from her endless supply of cards.Mom was a proud New Yorker. As her favorite sweatshirt declared: “You can take the girl out of Astoria, but you can’t take Astoria out of this girl!” And time did not diminish her disdain for the Brooklyn Dodgers’ move to LA. Her roots were also set in New Jersey and Vermont — where mom worked in the University of Vermont biochemistry and sociology departments — and, when they were done with winters, the Villages in San Jose.Mom was active in her community and gave generously to causes that make a difference in people’s lives. She was a member of the Temple Sisterhood of Vermont, taught mah-jongg, and was recognized for her leadership as president of the Brandeis University National Committee, San Jose chapter.Janet was predeceased by her husband of nearly 60 years, Isidore. They are both profoundly missed by her children Bennett (Jennifer Wallace-Brodeur), Robert (Kirsten), Andrea and Jennifer; and her grandchildren, dear friends and relatives.Mom will be reunited with our father at Lakeside Cemetery in Burlington, Vt., in the spring.