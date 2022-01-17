 Obituary: Jason Anzback, 1983-2021 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 17, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Jason Anzback, 1983-2021 

Artist and animal lover had a deep capacity for love

click to enlarge Jason Anzback - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Jason Anzback

Jason Anzback was a brilliant artist and animal lover. He loved animals, and they loved him freely. Wild birds would land on his shoulders for a brief second before flying away. He never met a dog that didn't adore him, and he loved them right back. With his art, he depicted a world in which he saw landscapes, people, cars and cities beautifully rendered and crafted with care. He was impulsive, passionate and talented, and he had a deep capacity for love. Born in New York City, he spent his early years in Louisville, Ky., before moving with his mother to Vermont.

He is survived by his mother, Cecile Johnston, of Cabot, Vt.; siblings Sarah Coffman of Las Vegas, Nev., and Ferdinand Sawyer of Portland, Ore.; father, Harald Anzback, of Pownal Vt.; grandparents Janet Sawyer and Jerome Tauber of New York City; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and chosen family who cared deeply about him.

His sudden death has left us heartbroken, and we ask that you plant trees, feed birds, donate to an animal shelter and support artists in his memory. He will be remembered at a celebration of life at a future date and buried in East Hampton, N.Y.

“Can’t speak for now, but I promise you forever.”

