September 08, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Jayme Lee Smiel, 1989-2022 

Woman's larger-than-life personality and sense of humor will be remembered forever

Published September 8, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated September 8, 2022 at 3:23 p.m.

click to enlarge Jayme Lee Smiel - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Jayme Lee Smiel
Jayme Lee Smiel, 33, of Burlington Vt., unexpectedly left this world on August 6, 2022. Jayme was born on May 16, 1989, to Mary Ellen Larrow and Keith Smiel.

She grew up in the hills of Starksboro, Vt., and attended Mt. Abraham High School before living in Virginia for a short while. Jayme later worked towards her GED. Jayme had a strong will and could achieve whatever she put her mind to. She had a strong love of acoustic music and art. Her cat, Bear, was her closest companion. Jayme put a smile on the face of everyone she crossed paths with. She had a larger-than-life personality and was never afraid to speak her mind. Her sense of humor and sarcasm will be remembered forever!

Jayme is survived by her father, Keith Smiel; her partner, Terri Dumont; and her children, Erica and Timothy; her sister Roxy Smiel and her partner; her sister Brandy (Larrow) Turgeon and husband, Gene; along with her niece and nephew whom she adored. She is also survived by Kimberly Coleman and extended family and her brother Tony's daughters. Jayme is survived by grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins. Jayme leaves behind many close friends who will miss her dearly.

At a young age, Jayme  was predeceased by her mother, Mary Ellen Larrow, whom she missed with all her heart. In later years, she lost her brother, Tony Smiel "Tone Bear." They shared a wonderful bond that she never forgot throughout the years. Jayme is resting with her mother, Mary Ellen Larrow, and her brother, Tony Smiel, at East Cemetery in Williston, Vt.

Donations can be made to the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) Foundation to fund research towards a cure. Donations can be sent to 200 S. Park Rd., Suite 100 , Hollywood, FL, 33021.

"May your playful soul shine on." 
More Obituaries »

Trending

