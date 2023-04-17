 Obituary: Jayne Methot Walker, 1957-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 17, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Jayne Methot Walker, 1957-2023 

Veteran Lyric Theatre performer loved travel, teaching and being outdoors

Published April 17, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. | Updated April 17, 2023 at 10:40 a.m.

Jayne Methot Walker
  • Courtesy
  • Jayne Methot Walker

Jayne Methot Walker, 65, peacefully exited this life on March 30, 2023, from neuroendocrine cancer. She passed away with George, her best friend and husband of 37 years, by her side. It was a great comfort to her to be at home, surrounded by the memories of a life well lived. Thanks to the staff at University of Vermont Home Health & Hospice for their invaluable assistance in making this possible.

Jayne is survived by her husband, George Walker, and her daughters, Claire and Lucy. She leaves behind her brothers Rick Methot and his wife Suzanne, David Methot and his wife Rachel, and Bobby Methot. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Jayne Methot, and two siblings taken by childhood cancer, her older brother Charlie and older sister Robin. There are also numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. Her nephew Nathan Methot held a special place in her heart.
Jayne Methot Walker
  • Courtesy
  • Jayne Methot Walker


Jayne graduated from UVM with a BS in agriculture. Colorado beckoned next, with work for the forest service, followed by a job at Breckenridge Ski Resort. It was in Colorado that she first became involved in performing in musical theater. With her love of singing and an irrepressible comedic personality, Jayne was in her element. She made a lifelong friend from her time there.

Back in Burlington, she enjoyed her summers as a Brown Ledge Camp counselor. It was there that she added even more lifelong friends. One of those friends brought her to a Lyric Theatre audition. Naturally, she was cast in the first of her 12 shows for Lyric. In that first show was her future husband, George Walker. More lifelong friends followed.
Jayne Methot Walker
  • Courtesy
  • Jayne Methot Walker


Jayne and George were made for each other. They shared the same enthusiasm for musical theater, travel and being outdoors. Jayne was equally happy in a swanky hotel or a little tent for two on the beach. Mount Washington and many of Vermont's peaks and trails have her boot prints on them. Anything to do with water — fresh or salt, still or moving — was a source of enjoyment. Put a canoe paddle in her hands, and she was a happy camper.

Taking a hiatus from full-time work to give birth to and raise her two daughters, she used her spare time to attend Johnson State College and earn a BA in art education magna cum laude, receiving her pre-K through 12 endorsement. Her time spent as the art teacher at the Baird Center gave her a sense of accomplishment in helping students facing adversity. Her empathy for their situations helped her cope with the challenges that would arise. It was there that she made another lifelong friend.

In her later career years, she always chose to be around young people in some teaching capacity. She really loved her final years at Heartworks. Only the combination of her Cancer and the Covid shutdown could keep her away.

In keeping with her wishes, a celebration of Jayne's life will be held for family and friends at the Vermont Comedy Club. The interment of her ashes will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington at a later date.

