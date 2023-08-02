Obituary: Jean Tallcot Geremia, 1940-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Jean Tallcot Geremia

Jean Tallcot Geremia passed away on July 26, 2023, a few weeks shy of her 83rd birthday. Born August 23, 1940, in Borodino, N.Y., Jean was a lifelong lover of cats, small towns, meat and potatoes, living simply, analyzing dreams, coffee on the porch, exploring genealogy, singing with her sisters and getting by. A phenomenally fast typist and prolific writer, she summed up her life and the world as she saw it in starkly beautiful prose and poetry.

Several businesses were fortunate to have her secretarial skills, including Kemper Insurance (1958-1959), The Washington Post (1959-1966) and Lyndon State College (1977-2000).

Jean took pride in her children and the years she spent working from home to get them to school age. She was also proud of her time as grievance officer and then president of the Vermont State Colleges United Professionals staff union. She delighted visitors to her greenhouse with her homemade wreaths, crafts, bread, pickles, flowers and jelly. Jean believed in angels and deeply loved her cats, Bobby, Buddy, Tigger and Freddie, as though they were angels themselves. She maintained a daily e-newsletter for friends and family entitled "Freddie's Free Press” and published several books, including her memoirs, Growing Up Cold — Life in the 40s and Beyond, a book of poetry and prose called Growing Up Loved, the children’s book Vermont Cats of Country Road Farm and several compilations of historical family recipes.



Jean is predeceased by her father, George Tallcot, her mother, Alice Emerson Tallcot, her sister Carol Rhoades and son Michael Geremia. She is survived by sister Merry Swords and brother Richard Tallcot; daughters, Gina Geremia and Andrea Kane; daughter-in-law, Laurie Geremia; sons-in-law, Justin Ashby and Adam Kane; grandchildren, Evan and Joseph Geremia, Chay Ashby and Zeb and Michaela Kane; and several friends, nieces, nephews and their children. Jean liked to say that it doesn't matter who you love, only that you love.



A Poem by Jean Tallcot Geremia



I picked a handful of lilacs

dripping with rain

The pure, sweet fragrance

The pale, lavender color

The taste of one or two

flowerettes

I placed one in my hair

And held the rest to my breast

as though I were special.