Obituary: Jean Williams Trahan, 1931-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Jean Trahan

It is with great sorrow but infinite love that we share that Jean Williams Trahan passed away quite suddenly on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 7:10 p.m. Her loving husband of 67 years, Jacques C. Trahan, was holding her hand and calling her “beautiful, beautiful woman” as she passed. She was also surrounded by loving family and good friends at the time of her passing.



Jean was predeceased by her parents, George and Madeline (Griffin) Williams; sisters Muriel Williams Horne and Teresa Williams Beatty; brother Robert Williams; sisters-in-law Dorothy and Marjorie Trahan; brothers-in-law Russell Horne and John (Jack) Beatty Sr.; her never-forgotten daughter “Baby Jean”; and grandson “Baby Mark” Trahan.

Mom attended Mount St. Mary’s school for girls, mentored by her aunt, Sister Bourgeois, learning music and art. Jean graduated from Trinity College in 1948. After beginning her adult career working in the Pentagon outside of Washington, D.C., she moved on to her dream job — that of a loving wife and embracing mother of a large family, having ten children. She worked with Catholic Charities in her early life and was an active member of TOPS, a healthy living organization, for 40 years, and a member of the Red Hat Society and the Nazareth/St. Joseph’s School Association. She volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House and with Special Olympics.

Jean fulfilled a lifelong goal of being a mom, a loving and supportive wife, and a friend to all. All who met Jean would soon realize that a lifelong friendship had begun, and all were taken by her infectious laughter; genuine, honest smile; and deep empathy and kindness for all around her.

She is survived by Jacques C. Trahan, her loving husband of 67 years — they renewed their vows the day before her passing — and by brothers-in-law Normand and Bruno Trahan, her children, and extended family.

These include her son, Claude Trahan, and his wife, Victoria Mahilum Trahan; grandchild Maria Trahan Olson and her husband, Houston Olson; and great-grandchildren Henrik and Ollie.

Daughter Anne-Marie and her husband, Douglas Horne; granddaughter Nicole LaRoche and her partner, Antonio Bowen; and great-grandson Justus Bowen; grandson Austin LaRoche and his partner, Gwen Lamoureux; step-granddaughter Lisa Horne-Reste and her husband, Michael Reste; and great-grandchildren Cameron and Asher; step-granddaughter Rachael Horne-Alling and her husband, Mort Alling; and step-great-grandchildren Eva and Mo.

Daughter Jacqueline Trahan; grandchild Adam Trahan and his partner, Chelsea Roberts; and great-grandchildren Kameron, Jaiden, Olivia and Liam.

Son Lawrence Trahan and his wife, Cynthia Lawrence-Trahan; grandchildren Jessica Trahan-Harrison and her husband, Rev. Jason Harrison, and Capt. Gregory Trahan; great-grandchild Makayla Grace Harrison; and great-grandpuppy Minnie.

Son Daniel James and his wife, Holly Trahan; grandchildren Dr. William (Ann) Trahan, Christopher (Aviana) Trahan, and Jacob Trahan and his partner, Hannah O’Connell; great-grandchildren Nora, Alex, Emma and Miles Trahan.

Son Mark Trahan and his partner, Mary Desautels; grandchildren Megan Trahan and her fiancé, Ben Powell, Kathryn Trahan and her partner, Joseph Payea, and Jason Trahan.

Son Timothy and his wife, Cynthia Trahan; grandchildren Adeline Trahan and Julian Trahan; and grandpuppy Bowie.

Daughter Elizabeth Trahan and her partner, Harold Ryan; grandchildren Luke Kranz and his wife, Dr. Elizabeth Cozart, Shelby Barwin and her husband, Jack Barwin, Gabrielle Kranz and her partner, Dustin Reinauer, Isaac Kranz and his partner, Astin Altenburg; grandpuppies Prismo, Zoey, Percy, Hugo and Evie; and grandkitty Indus.

Daughter (the baby!) Michelle Trahan Jones and her husband, Michael R. Jones; and grandchildren Noah and Emrys Jones.

Jean leaves many good friends from a lifetime of caring relationships, notably Anne Lorrain and Lana Long. She was predeceased by her friend Janice Hamlin.



The family invites you to join them to celebrate Jean’s life. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Jean on Tuesday, February 14, 10 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Cathedral, 29 Allen St. in Burlington, VT. Burial will follow in New Mount Calvary Cemetery on Plattsburgh Ave. in Burlington.

Visiting hours will be on Monday, February 13, 4-7 p.m., at Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 North Winooski Ave. in Burlington.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, a division of the Ready Family. To send online condolences to the family, please visit boucherandpritchard.com.