September 12, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Jean Wright, 1921-2022 

Shelburne woman found happiness looking at a beautiful view, enjoying the red trees in Vermont’s fall, and appreciating beautiful flowers

Published September 12, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated September 12, 2022 at 1:13 p.m.

Jean Hammersmith Wright passed away on September 2, a year after celebrating her 100th birthday. Daughters Sharon and Amy Wright lovingly supported their mother to the end.

Jean lived a long life of family, work, and travel. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., she graduated from Cornell University, where she met her lifelong love and future husband, George Burke Wright. Jean and Burke raised three children, Sharon, Amy and Bill (who died in 1976). Jean supported Burke in his successful business career, engineering family moves around the Midwest every few years. Jean and Burke made lifelong friends wherever they went.

Following Cornell, while Burke served in the Coast Guard during World War II, Jean was a teacher in Seneca Falls, N.Y. After raising three children, she earned a master’s degree in educational counseling and worked as a school counselor; she was keenly interested in the success of young adults.

Jean was active in her communities and volunteered at the Bedford Hills, N.Y., women’s prison; helped stage an art show in Mt. Vernon, Ohio; marched with Father Groppi in Milwaukee; and leafleted for Senator Bernie Sanders with her daughter Amy. Later in life, she remained an active volunteer at Wake Robin.

Many of Jean’s fondest memories came from traveling with family members. She loved her trips to Portugal, Greece, China, Nepal and India, as well as family junkets to "Wright’s Rock" in New York’s Bear Mountain State Park and many trips to visit family friends.

As she aged, Jean fought hard to maintain her dignity and remain physically independent. Nothing made her happier than looking at a beautiful view, enjoying the red trees in Vermont’s fall, and appreciating beautiful flowers.

Sharon and Amy express their heartfelt appreciation for the staff at Wake Robin who took extraordinary care of their mother.
