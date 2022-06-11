Obituary: Jeannine deLaBruere, 1938-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

On May 3, 2022, Jeannine deLaBruere, age 83, transitioned peacefully to join her Lord with her five daughters at her side a few days after experiencing a massive stroke. She was the daughter of Winfred and Yvonne Lavigne in St. Eldridge, Québec, Canada. She and her family loved music and dancing.Even though she didn’t speak English, at the age of 20 she moved to northeastern Vermont, where she raised her children. Her strong work ethic, customer service and bilingual skills were a valuable asset during her work in retail. Later in life she became a home caregiver for special needs and aging adults.People loved Jeannine's joy of life, sense of humor, contagious laugh and playful nature. Everyone looked forward to seeing her dress-up attire at senior events. She found joy in making people smile and saw beauty in everyone. But nowhere was her unconditional love more evident than in the love she gave her children and grandchildren. She couldn’t have been more proud of them and took every opportunity to share stories, photos and videos of each of them with both friends and strangers.Jeannine was resilient, resourceful and always learning new things. After she got her first computer at age 50, she was hooked on technology, learning and then teaching others new ways to use her laptop, ipad, iphone and Apple Watch. Jeannine loved collecting and restoring gadgets that someone might need one day, especially when they were for "zero pennies."Her desire to be independent drove her to strive for a healthy lifestyle, which included a daily dose of apple cider vinegar, walking and often taking the stairs up to her eighth-floor Cathedral Square apartment in Burlington. Although, she never passed up a maple creemee.Jeannine was a spiritual and moral compass for her family and many people in her life. Her strong faith resonated in every aspect of her life and allowed her to live life serving others as she never doubted God would take care of her, no matter what.She is survived by her five daughters, Lucie deLaBruere, Joanne deLaBruere, Chantal deLaBruere O’Connor, Linda deLaBruere, and Kathy deLaBruere Jacobs; their partners/spouses; 14 grand and great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Auore Lavoie and Dolores Lavigne.Jeannine is predeceased by her granddaughter Alexandra deLaBruere, brothers Leopold and Victor Lavigne, and sisters Marie-Paule Isabelle and Rita Lavigne.In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Vermont Food Bank or to Age Well.