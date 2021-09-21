Obituary: Jeannine Gail Zusi Stover, 1936-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Jeannine Stover

Jeannine Gail Zusi Stover passed away peacefully at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vt. In her final days, she was surrounded by children and grandchildren.

Originally from Maplewood, N.J., the daughter of Franklin Zusi and Gertrude Smith, she was a graduate of Columbia High School and Centenary University in Maplewood and Hackettstown, N.J.

In New York City, Jeannine was an exemplary executive secretary, enjoying her work in insurance and advertising.

After meeting James Stover, she made new homes in Rochester, Burlington and South Burlington, Vt.

She was the mother of Jim Stover (wife Piper Lounsbury and granddaughters Isla and Finlay), Jason Stover (deceased 2013), Justin Stover (wife Sara Martire), and Dr. Jennie Champion (husband Nathan Champion and granddaughter Ida).

In addition to being a stalwart volunteer for more than 40 years with the University of Vermont Medical Center, Jeannine was a faithful member of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, Vt.

A mass will be held in her honor at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, South Burlington, Vt., on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at 8 a.m.

A burial service will be held at a later date, when she will be interred in New Jersey with her son Jason near her mother, father, and brothers Ken and Bud.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the McClure Miller Respite House (uvmhomehealth.org/donations) or the UVM Medical Center Auxiliary (uvmhealth.org/medcenter/volunteer/auxiliary).