 Obituary: Jeffrey D. Herberg, 1956-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 31, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Jeffrey D. Herberg, 1956-2022 

Burlington-born man served in the Navy, worked in the X-ray field and enjoyed life at home

click to enlarge Jeffrey Herberg - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • Jeffrey Herberg
Jeffrey D. Herberg, 65, of Loudon, N.H., prematurely exited his perfect life on Monday, January 17, after suffering a massive heart attack. He finally had a home of his own, where he built furniture, relished using his tractor, fished from his boat on local ponds and, most importantly, spent time with the true love of his life, Deb Curtis.

In addition to Deb, he leaves his son, Ian Rhein; grandsons Gage and Arlo; brothers Andrew Herberg (Stacy Lyons) and Steven Herberg (Kathryn); stepsiblings Lee Monro (Elvin Kaplan) and Willie McDonald (Susan Dailey); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jeff was predeceased by his brother Michael Herberg and stepbrother John McDonald Jr.

Jeff was born in Burlington, Vt., on March 6, 1956, son of the late Patricia McDonald and Norman Herberg. He served his country in the Navy, where he worked on the electronics of P-3 Orion sub hunters. He took that training to a career at Digital Equipment Corporation, first in the factory and later as a field service technician. After 15 years with DEC, Jeff moved to the industrial X-ray field, most recently as the customer support manager for General X-Ray.

A memorial service is planned on Sunset Island in June. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Jeff’s name to the Friends of the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Rd., Manchester, NH 03102.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: ,

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation