Obituary: Jeffrey Munger, 1943-2022 

J. Jeffrey Munger, 79, of Burlington, Vt., died on May 8, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
Born in Summit, N.J., he was the son of the late Barbara Feigenspan and John Elliot Munger, and the stepson of Leslie Thomas. He grew up on the Jersey shore and learned to sail as a child. He was recruited to play football by Marietta College of Ohio and, despite a spinal fusion in his mid-twenties, loved all sports and played many. Until 2021, he was an avid golfer. Among his several occupations, he captained a 60-foot sailboat around the world in the 1970s by means of celestial navigation. Having honed his culinary skills while sailing, in the 1980s Jeff owned and operated Murphy’s, a restaurant in Rutland, Vt. In 2015, he retired from 20-plus years of working for the U.S. Senate, for Jim Jeffords until his retirement and then for Bernie Sanders as transportation policy adviser. In 2009, he became a Burlington airport commissioner, serving as chair from 2013 to 2021.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Billings Munger; two daughters, Emma Ingalls (Kellen) of Underhill, Vt., and Hannah Munger of Brooklyn, N.Y.; a sister, Susan Munger, of Goshen, Vt.; two grandchildren, Harlowe and River Ingalls; and a cousin/”sister,” Martha Jackson of Rutland, Vt., who, upon the death of her parents, came with her brother to live with Jeff’s family. He was predeceased by his cousin/”brother,” Russ Munger.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Julian Sprague, Dr. Steven Ades, Dr. Halle Sobel, and the nursing team of Miller Building's fifth floor at UVM Medical Center, whose attentive, compassionate care Jeff and the family so appreciated.
A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 4 p.m., at the Champlain Sailing Center in Burlington. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (lls.org
) and/or become a blood donor if you are able.