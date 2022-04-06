Obituary: Jennifer Harwood, 1963-2022 

click to enlarge
Jennifer Harwood died at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, Vt., on April 8, 2022, after a long struggle with addiction and chronic illnesses. She was born at the Mary Fletcher Hospital in Burlington, Vt., on September 11, 1963.
She graduated from Harwood Union High School in 1981. After high school, she attended Vassar College and moved to San Francisco, where she worked in the wholesale industry. While there, she married Thomas Williams, and they returned to Vermont in 1994 with their son, Zak.
Jen had a unique style. Her creativity and talent for self-invention found expression in a number of professional roles, most recently as the manager and promoter of her third husband, Gordon Stone’s, musical career.
Jen loved animals, music, people, parties and peanut butter. She had an irreverent, irrepressible sense of humor, a beautiful smile and a big heart. She touched the lives of many in the AA community and will be missed by all those who were drawn to her light.
A much loved, devoted mother, sister, daughter and aunt, she is survived by her son, Zak; her father and mother, Brian and Janet Harwood; and her sisters, Ally Parker and Heather Harwood, and their children. A private memorial service will be held at a future date.
For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601, or go to centralvermonthumane.org
For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury.
.