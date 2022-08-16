Obituary: Jiří "George" Hladík, 1947-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

George Hladík

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jiří "George" Hladík, 74, of Burlington, Vt., on July 22, 2022. George died of a heart attack while cycling to one of his favorite places in the world, the family 'chalupa' (cottage) near Litoměřice, Czech Republic.George was born in Jablonné v Podještědí, Czechoslovakia, on August 15, 1947, and was raised in Litoměřice. After he graduated from Chomutov Technical School, he witnessed the Prague Spring firsthand while serving two years in the Czechoslovak Army. Later, he completed a master's degree in physical education at Charles University. In 1983, he emigrated to Germany, where he met his future wife, Evelyn, while he was working as an instructor at the Armed Forces Recreation Center in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. After his career in physical education, he worked as a driver for the rest of his life and ran a taxi business in Munich, Germany. He worked as a driver for the South Burlington School District after relocating to Burlington with his family in 2006.Fueled by his favorite superfood, garlic, you could find George and his wife, Evelyn, biking, hiking, swimming, cross-country skiing or playing tennis nearly every day. A great lover of birds and wildlife, he enjoyed spotting the ospreys and eagles on his longtime bus route to the Champlain Islands. He was proud to have visited 48 state capitals in the United States and to have fulfilled his lifelong dreams of visiting Alaska, seeing most of Europe, and road tripping across Australia.An outgoing and friendly man, he was always willing to lend a helping hand. After two years apart due to the pandemic, his mother was thrilled to reunite with him this summer. George was incredibly proud of his daughters and instilled a love of the outdoors in them.George was predeceased by his brother Vladimír, and father, Milouš. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Evelyn; daughters, Sophia (Marc) and Lucie (Sierra); mother Jiřina; brother Václav (Hana); sister-in-law, Helen, and brother-in-law, Raymond; as well as his nieces, nephew, grandnieces and grandnephews.Donations in his memory can be made to the Old Spokes Home in Burlington, Vt., or to the Birds of Vermont Museum in Huntington, Vt. His funeral and the spreading of his ashes will be held in the Czech Republic. A memorial in his honor will be held in Vermont in the spring of 2023.