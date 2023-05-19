 Obituary: Jirina “Ina” Hladky, 1959-2023 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

May 19, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Jirina “Ina” Hladky, 1959-2023 

A native of Czechoslovakia, Essex Junction woman made Vermont her home

Published May 19, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated May 19, 2023 at 2:41 p.m.

click to enlarge Jirina “Ina” Hladky - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Jirina “Ina” Hladky

Jirina “Ina” Hladky, 63, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2023, at her home in Essex Junction, surrounded by her loving husband and her two sons. Ina was born on July 28, 1959, in what was then Czechoslovakia, where she grew up, graduated from university and married her husband. Together, they fled the country in 1986 and were welcomed to Vermont later that year, where they built their home and their family.


Growing up, Ina was an avid skier and had an affinity for the outdoors. She was able to continue to indulge her passions after moving to Vermont and shared them with her family. With time, she also picked up gardening and developed a love for books. Additionally, Ina built a successful career as a structural engineer and designed schools, offices, homes and other buildings in Vermont and across New England. But most of all, she was a loving and dedicated mother and wife who took extraordinary care of her family.


Ina will be deeply missed by her husband of 40 years, Vladimir Hladky; her two sons, Andrew and Michael; her extended family in the Czech Republic; and her father. Ina also leaves her beloved friends, many of whom supported her and her husband when they first arrived in Vermont and, more recently, following Ina's cancer diagnosis. Ina's family would especially like to thank those friends who helped out over the last four years, and the incredible staff at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the University of Vermont Cancer Center, particularly Dr. Clough, Sandra, Julie and Dee from the University of Vermont Home Health & Hospice department.


Per Ina’s wishes, a private service was held. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation