Obituary: Jirina “Ina” Hladky, 1959-2023 

Jirina “Ina” Hladky

Jirina “Ina” Hladky, 63, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2023, at her home in Essex Junction, surrounded by her loving husband and her two sons. Ina was born on July 28, 1959, in what was then Czechoslovakia, where she grew up, graduated from university and married her husband. Together, they fled the country in 1986 and were welcomed to Vermont later that year, where they built their home and their family.





Growing up, Ina was an avid skier and had an affinity for the outdoors. She was able to continue to indulge her passions after moving to Vermont and shared them with her family. With time, she also picked up gardening and developed a love for books. Additionally, Ina built a successful career as a structural engineer and designed schools, offices, homes and other buildings in Vermont and across New England. But most of all, she was a loving and dedicated mother and wife who took extraordinary care of her family.





Ina will be deeply missed by her husband of 40 years, Vladimir Hladky; her two sons, Andrew and Michael; her extended family in the Czech Republic; and her father. Ina also leaves her beloved friends, many of whom supported her and her husband when they first arrived in Vermont and, more recently, following Ina's cancer diagnosis. Ina's family would especially like to thank those friends who helped out over the last four years, and the incredible staff at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the University of Vermont Cancer Center, particularly Dr. Clough, Sandra, Julie and Dee from the University of Vermont Home Health & Hospice department.



