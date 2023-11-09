Obituary: Joan Garrity O'Brien, 1924-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Joan Garrity O'Brien

Joan Garrity O'Brien, age 99, of South Burlington, departed this earthly realm, surrounded by her devoted family and the caring staff at Quarry Hill Residence, on November 4, 2023. Born in Hartford, Conn., on July 29, 1924, to Bart Garrity and Kathryn (Magner) Garrity, Joan's academic pursuits led her to Mount St. Mary's, where she graduated summa cum laude. She later completed her education at the University of Vermont and Notre Dame of Maryland University. It was at Mount St. Mary's that she met the love of her life, Edward “Ned” O'Brien, who served in World War II. They married after the war, building a family with seven children and enjoying 56 years of marriage.



Joan was the epitome of a dedicated family matriarch, shuttling her children to various activities and actively engaging in her community. In addition to her many accomplishments, Joan was a passionate member of a duplicate bridge club, spending decades competing and sharing stories with her bridge partners, deriving immense joy from these gatherings.

Summers at Starr Farm Beach were a cherished tradition, creating enduring family memories and the unforgettable sound of Joan's distinctive and unmistakable dinner call, echoing like a joyful yodel.

Joan leaves behind seven children, 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and her brother, Tom (Liz) Garrity. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ned; her parents; and siblings Betsy and Evie.

Visitation will be held on November 17, 2023, 9:30 to 11 a.m., at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 158 West Street, Essex Junction, with a mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Quarry Hill Employee Appreciation Fund in Joan's memory.

