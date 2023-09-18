Obituary: Joan Lear Wulfson, 1931-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Joan Lear Wulfson

Joan Lear Wulfson passed peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her family, on September 14, 2023. Joan was born to the late Edwin Lear and Frieda Reichel Lear on June 14, 1931, in Elizabeth, N.J. She graduated from Battin High School and went on to graduate from Trenton State Teachers College, where she studied to become a physical education teacher. Joan was interested in athletics from a young age. She first played tennis in high school, as well as basketball and volleyball. In her phys ed teacher training, she would learn numerous other sports. Tennis would continue to play a prominent role in her life.

Joan taught phys ed at Westfield High School for three years and was working there when she met Jay Wulfson. In 1955, they were married in Elizabeth, N.J. While living in East Brunswick, N.J., they started a family and soon had four children: David, Lisa, Todd and Gary. In November 1963, they packed the family up for the big move to Burlington, Vt., where she helped Jay start the Vermont Railway from the remnants of the Rutland Railroad.

There was a lot of work to be done, and Joan gracefully handled multitasking before it was a thing. She excelled at organization. As the kids grew older, she was able to apply those skills as a volunteer and board member for a number of organizations, including the Baird Children’s Center. After she and Jay divorced in 1974, Joan took on the role of office manager at Christ Church Presbyterian and didn’t relinquish it for 25 years.

In 1975, Joan met John Q. Caswell, and their mutual love of tennis became the backdrop for a loving partnership that lasted until his death in 1998. John’s sons Craig and Chris were devoted to her and continuously checked in on Joan and remained close for the next 25 years.

Over the years of living in and around Burlington, Joan made many special friendships. She devoted her energy and organizational talents to many causes. Her work organizing the state’s amateur tennis leagues may be what connected her most to the Vermont community. She was the USTA League Coordinator for Vermont for over 25 years. Her outstanding work in Vermont was recognized, and she was asked to join the board of USTA New England, where she served for many years. Joan’s dear friends and travel partners Mary Selby and Diane Meyer traveled with her to New York, France, England and Australia to attend each of the tennis Grand Slam tournaments.

After snowbirding in St. Petersburg, Fla., for many years starting in the ‘90s, Joan moved full time to St. Pete. As would be expected, she spent time there as president of the Women’s Tennis Association of Isla Del Sol Yacht and Tennis Club.

In 2019, the draw of her grandchildren and children outweighed her distaste for cold weather, and she moved back north to Shelburne, Vt. Her family was so happy to have her close by for her last years.

Joan is survived by her sister Carol Reed of Belvidere, N.J.; sons David (Chrissy) of Shelburne, Todd of Burlington and Gary (Danielle) of Bristol; grandchildren Christy, Jenna, Nicole, Christopher, Angela, Jessica, Alexandra, Samantha, Anna, Jacob and Sierra; and great-grandchildren Lily, Evelyn, Grayson, Sawyer and Steele. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lisa. Joan had some special caregivers over the last few years, including Mary Joy "MJ" Patchett, whom she thought of as a dear friend, and her granddaughter Angela Navin, who grew very close while helping during Joan’s final year in Florida.

A gathering in her honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made locally to Kids on the Ball, 19 Lindenwood Dr., South Burlington, VT 05403. Joan's legacy of love for her family, passion for tennis and dedication to her community will be cherished and remembered always. Arrangements are in the care of Champlain Cremation Service. To send online condolences to her family, please visit vtfuneralhomes.com.