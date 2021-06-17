Obituary: Joan Martin, 1929-2021 

Courtesy Photo

Joan Martin

Joan Chapman Martin was born in Springfield, Vt., on March 27, 1929. She was the daughter of Isabelle Ann Miller and Norris William Chapman. She passed away on June 12, 2021, with her children at her side.

Joan married Herbert L Martin, MD of Arlington, Mass., on May 20, 1951. He predeceased her in 2010. She leaves their children: Lorelee/Lori Brown (Scott) of Shelburne; Jeffrey of Grand Isle; Patti of Waterbury; Deb Olsen (Bob) of Waterbury; Brenda Stephens (Paul) of Earlysville, Va.; and Herbert/Chip (Barrett) of Waitsfield. She is also survived by their grandchildren: Jason (Elizabeth) Brown, Wylie Brown, Alice Martin, Dustin (Jessie) Spence, Owen Spence, Emily Olsen, Joshua Olsen, Benjamin (Mehtab) Stephens, and Dylan (Emily) Stephens, and — last but not least — five great-grandchildren: Seva, Ajuni, Nihal, Simon and Jackson. She leaves behind 16 nieces and nephews whom she regularly contacted and several cousins, including her good friend Carol Chapman. As an animal lover, Joan would want us to mention her many granddogs, cats, horses, goats and chickens!

Joan was accomplished in so many ways but was proudest of her family. She enjoyed every family event, large or small.

Joan volunteered for several organizations: Meals on Wheels, Lund Home (several baby blankets are ready to deliver), Stern Center for Language & Learning (as a Friend), Flynn Center (first volunteer program), Vermont Youth Orchestra and Vermont Symphony Orchestra, to name a few.

Joan passed on her love of music to all her children. Her instrument was her voice, and she valued singing in the church choir. She loved her many friends and wished to say a special goodbye to her many social, tennis, biking and bridge-playing accomplices. Joan treasured the time that she spent this past year living in her apartment at Deb and Bob’s house. It gave her the opportunity to be closer to family and all of us the gift of being closer to her.

A private family party to celebrate Joan’s life will be scheduled soon. The family wishes to thank all of her many health care professionals, in particular the staff of the Central Vermont Hospital ICU and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joan’s memory to the Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (cvhhh.org/donating-to-cvhhh/make-an-online-donation-2). To send online condolences, please visit perkinsparker.com.