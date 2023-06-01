Obituary: Joan White, 1930-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Joan White

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Joan White on Wednesday, May 31, in Burlington, Vt. Born on December 19, 1930, she grew up in the Bronx, N.Y., then lived most of her adult life in Kiamesha Lake, N.Y., with her beloved husband, Howard, before they relocated to Boynton Beach, Fla., in the 1990s. In 2020, she moved to Vermont to be near family.She is survived by her children, Steven and Suzanne White of Mongaup Valley, N.Y., Richard White of South Burlington, Vt., Betsy Baron of Montréal, Québec, and Riva White of Manhattan, N.Y.; niece Debra Rovitz and her husband, Steve; as well as grandchildren Nat, Tyler and Logan; great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.Funeral services will be held at Garlick Funeral Home in Monticello, N.Y., on Sunday, June 4.