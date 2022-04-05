 Obituary: Joann Cecile Peterson, 1939-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 05, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Joann Cecile Peterson, 1939-2022 

South Burlington woman "went to her heavenly home"

click to enlarge Joann Peterson - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Joann Peterson

Joann Cecile Peterson, 82, of South Burlington, Vt., went to her heavenly home on Monday, March 28, 2022, following several strokes.

A memorial service will be held at Essex Alliance Church in Essex, Vt., on April 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Essex Alliance Church, 37 Old Stage Rd., Essex Junction, VT 05452 or to her grand-niece’s nonprofit, Cosechando Felicidad, Inc., 117 Elk Ln., Williston, VT 05495, serving the people of Guatemala. For more information, visit harvestinghappiness.org.

To view her complete obituary and send online condolences, please visit cremationsocietycc.com.

Tags:

Comments

Life Lines

