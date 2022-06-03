Obituary: Jody (Utton) Burns, 1970-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Jody Burns

Jody Lee (Utton) Burns passed away unexpectedly and walked through heaven’s gates at her home in Woodstock, Ga., on May 8, 2022, at the age of 51. Jody was a loving wife to her husband, Micheil Burns, for 21 years and a devoted and incredible mother to Ryan and Brylee. She was also a caring and generous daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, friend, nurse, coworker, neighbor, soccer teammate and so much more. Jody was radiant, a kind and thoughtful person who touched everyone around her and got joy from making others happy.Jody cherished being a mother to Ryan (19) and Brylee (17). She loved creating experiences and memories for them that helped them learn about the precious parts of life, nature and sports that she so appreciated. Jody met Micheil in Vermont and moved to Atlanta areas in 1996. She loved adventure and family trips to the beach, hiking trips to waterfalls, the mountains of Tennessee and snowmobiling in Wyoming. Jody was never happier or more passionate than when speaking of her children, and she supported both in their academic studies and in their chosen sports. She especially enjoyed the many softball road trips with Brylee and considered the team an extended family, as well as watching Ryan play lacrosse growing up. Ryan and Brylee were Jody’s pride and joy, and she considered them her greatest accomplishments.Jody was born in her beloved home state of Vermont on October 8, 1970. She grew up surrounded by love from her family, three sisters and many friends. She was gifted with the ability to nurture at a young age and a love for exercise. She combined these two passions and graduated with a BS in physical education from Castleton University in 1992 and went on to earn an AD in nursing from the University of Vermont. Jody was a dedicated learner in her field and was proud to have been published in thein 1996. She went on to have an impressive career in nursing for almost 25 years and earned an additional BS in nursing in 2019. Jody loved her role at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and her coworkers and medical team. She especially treasured caring for her “NICU babies,” and it was her true calling.Jody was very athletic and loved softball and soccer. She played soccer in college and continued with an adult soccer league team into her fifties. She also loved to run, especially with her “Sole Sisters.” She made true friendships and special bonds with people everywhere she went; whether it was on sports teams or soccer leagues, as a board member (treasurer) at Sequoyah school, at CHOA, or in her Laurel Brooke neighborhood, she had a rich community of loving friends she adored. In addition to her husband, children and fluffy goldendoodle Kenzie, Jody is survived by her father, Curt Utton (Debra), and mother, Susan Utton, of Vermont; and sisters Kelly of Vermont, Jamie (fiancé Jack Bissette) of Tennessee and Courtney of Vermont. “Always 4.”A Vermont-based celebration of life is being planned.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Jody's favorite organization, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.