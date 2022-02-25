Obituary: John D. Sherman Jr., 1952-2022 

-
-
John Sherman
John D. Sherman Jr. was born on October 22, 1958, to John D. and Jean F. Sherman of Chicago, Ill. The entire family of five children and parents moved to Vermont in the early 1960s, settling in Waitsfield.
In 1996 or so, John met his future wife, Natalie Jaubert, of Stowe, Vt. After a long and steady courtship, they were (finally) married on the rooftop of the Hotel Denali on the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy. Why he waited so long, no one knew.
Natalie Jaubert Sherman was the love of his life, and John could not have made it this far without her. He often joked that when they argued like George's parents on "Seinfeld," they always snapped right back and knew it was something minor. It was known that love had no bounds, and they would retire each night with a smile and a kiss. He simply adored Natalie and was always grateful for the privilege and honor of calling her his wife. She was his rock — and he, her pebble.
John attended high school in Plymouth, England, in the 1970s. After attending Johnson State College and the University of Vermont, he worked for the largest coin-operated laundry leasing company in the United States and eventually moved back to Vermont in 1994 to begin an entirely new chapter in his life as an financial adviser for Edward Jones Investments. John's career spanned some 27 years at Edward Jones and was the most exciting and challenging choice he ever made. Zero regrets. His fellow Jones companion Robert J. Slein, his roomie in St. Louis during the first week of the firm’s training, became his storied rock of a personal friend and guiding beacon for almost three decades.
John would later state that it was the greatest challenge in his career to help people get to where they needed to go, and he loved almost every minute of it — though, at times, he really wanted to chuck it all and escape somewhere with his Natalie! His single greatest achievement was to see it through to the end, and that he did.
Many knew him as very fiscally conservative but a social liberal and certainly no Republican. John enjoyed media. He very much enjoyed listening to podcasts, Jonathon Goldberg, NPR, Harry Shearer’s “Le Show" and Maureen Dowd, bulldog columnist extraordinaire for the New York Times
. John was rarely seen without a Wall Street Journal
or Barron’s
.
He liked autobiographies, recently enjoying Seymour M. Hersh and the great Norman Lear, the creator of "All in the Family," who is now 99 years old.
It can now be revealed that he loved "The Circus," CBS' "Sunday Morning," "60 Minutes," "Law & Order," Larry David, Edward R. Murrow and Johnny Carson.
When John was asked about his biggest passions, it was his work that made him the happiest. But he did have other interests, including music and movies, politics and cool cars, and great designs in just about anything! John recently had been enjoying Jean-Michel Basquiat, an extraordinary artist who sadly died at the too-young age of 27.
His one puzzlement was why the world was so hell-bent on war and self-destruction, and he often thought how fantastic life could have been had all that energy been applied for the good of humanity and all mankind.
This is all true, because he believed one should write one’s own obit.
Thanks for reading.
—John Sherman, veteran of Edward Jones
Please visit John's memorial website
to learn more about his exceptional life, to share your experiences and to obtain details (as they develop) on his celebration of life, which will be held in late spring/early summer. Also, a scholarship in John's name is being formed. Details, as they develop, will be found at the memorial website
.