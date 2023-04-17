Obituary: John (Jack) Szanto, 1937-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Jack Szanto

John B. Szanto “Jack” passed away peacefully on Monday, April 3, in Burlington, Vt., from Parkinson’s disease. He was born on December 4, 1937, in Darien, Conn., the son of Margaret Sullivan and John Szanto. He graduated from Bellows High School in Rye, N.Y., as a celebrated soccer player and went on to college at Pratt Institute and the New School as an avid artist, and he ultimately received his bachelor's degree from Springfield College.

Jack married and bought a small hill-farm in Vermont, where he and his wife raised two children, son Jack and daughter Hermine and where was a well-regarded carpenter, builder and sheep farmer. Some years later, Jack moved to New York City where he ultimately taught and worked in New York City Schools.

Jack was a great lover of music, fashion and design, farming, carpentry, tractors and homesteading, to name just a few of his many interests. Always the researcher and learner, he delved deeply into Eastern thinking and medicine. He carried with him a dry, soft-spoken sense of humor, a friendly mischief and a smile that drew people to him right up until the time of his passing. In his later years, Jack moved from his home in the heart of Chinatown in New York to be near — and cared for — by his daughter and her family in Burlington, Vt.

Jack leaves behind his son Jack Szanto and daughter-in-law, Angela; daughter Hermine Flanigan and son-in-law, Russ; grandchildren Derrick and Devon Szanto and Ayden and Kieran Flanigan; brother Al Suildebhain and sister Sandi Hill and her husband, Carl Shushan. He was predeceased by his brother Gary Szanto. Jack also leaves behind special New York friends, Nancy and Kumi, as well as lifelong friends Bob and Hermine. The family wishes to thank all of Jack’s caregivers and friends at Burlington Health and Rehab: Andrea, Menard, Naomi, Shay, Connie, Fred, Ginny and Ken, to name just a few.