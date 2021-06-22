 Obituary: John James Zampieri, 1941-2021 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 22, 2021 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: John James Zampieri, 1941-2021 

South Ryegate man was a fixture in Vermont politics and active in his community

click to enlarge John Zampieri - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy Photo
  • John Zampieri

John James Zampieri, 80, of South Ryegate, Vt., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife, daughters and grandson at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Mass., on June 7, 2021, of advanced heart failure.

John was born in South Ryegate and is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joyce, and their daughters, Roxanna and Rebecca Zampieri of Ryegate, and his namesake grandson, John James Zampieri II.

John was a licensed Nationwide Insurance sales representative. He was a member of the Board of Directors of a local bank and served as a member of the University of Vermont Board of Trustees. John was a member of the Vermont National Guard.

John’s political career began in 1964 when elected to the state House of Representatives. He was the youngest member of the General Assembly in 1967 and considered to be Vermont’s most eligible bachelor. As a legislator, he served as chair of the House Institutions and Transportation Committees. He was a delegate to the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

In 1985, governor Madeleine Kunin appointed John as the commissioner of State Buildings and General Services. He was reappointed by governors Richard Snelling and Howard Dean before retiring in 1997 for health reasons. Vermont honored John by naming the state office building in Burlington the John J. Zampieri State Office Building. As commissioner of BGS, he was instrumental in projects throughout the state. John was particularly proud of his work related to the restoration of the Statehouse. Later, governor Jim Douglas appointed him to the Vermont Labor Relations Board.

John was very active in the local community and was a member of the Pulaski Masonic Lodge, Mount Sinai Shrine, Lions Club, Blue Mountain school board, and Saddlebag Lake Resort Men’s Club.

John cherished his beloved family and was extremely honored to have his grandson named after him. He was proud to be a lifelong Vermonter and to have dual citizenship in the U.S. and Italy. He was a fixture in Vermont politics from an early age and was well regarded by Democrats and Republicans alike.

Service will be held at the South Ryegate Presbyterian Church on July 10 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, John asked that donations be made to his grandson’s future education fund in care of his mother, Roxanna Zampieri, at 1255 Scott Highway, South Ryegate, VT 05069, or via this site: https://gofund.me/9f018654.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Brownington's Old Stone House Harnesses History to Inform Current Conversations About Race
As Temperatures Soar, Vermonters Ride the Waves at the Burlington Surf Club
Staytripper's Guide to Celebrating Summer in Vermont
OneCare Vermont Costs More Than It's Saving the State, Auditor Finds
The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 23 to 29
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation