Obituary: John Joseph McMurry, 1975-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

John Joseph McMurry

John Joseph McMurry, 46, was born on a full moon on February 19, 1975, and passed away peacefully at home in the early morning of the harvest moon on September 20, 2021, with his family and dear friends by his side.

Born and raised in Hudson Falls, N.Y., John grew up in a loving family surrounded by his extended family of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. John was raised in a very close-knit family that provided him boundless love and support throughout his life. He completed courses at Adirondack Community College before earning his bachelor of science degree in ecology at Unity College in Maine. John settled down in Burlington, Vt., where he grew deep roots in his community and co-parented his two children, Levi and George, with their mother, Grace Per Lee.

John was a devoted and loving father to Levi and George. Together, the three enjoyed mountain biking, swimming in Lake Champlain, and going on trips to see family and friends in Maine and New York. John was passionate about teaching his children to treat others with respect and love and to use their unique gifts to make the world a better place. He encouraged his children to take risks and explore the world, while making sure they knew they were loved and supported unconditionally. John, Levi and George all share the same great sense of humor, cheeky grin and enthusiasm for living life to the fullest.

John understood what it meant to cherish life and the beauty that it holds — in people, in nature, and in experiences both simple and lavish. He lived with intention, generosity, appreciation, a sense of adventure and an overflowing abundance of love. He filled his days with culinary pursuits, deep late-night conversations, adrenaline-heavy outdoor activities and, most importantly to John, time spent with loved ones. He had a heartwarming gravity that invited people from all walks of life into his wide circle of friends — which he considered an extension of his family. Those in John’s presence were guaranteed to be enthralled by a story (or many) accompanied by a delicious meal, a craft cocktail, a mountain biking adventure and, often, all of the above. As fun, easygoing and lively as John was, he was equally as thoughtful, spiritual and kindhearted. He was the most reliable shoulder to lean on, always ready to listen and share anything that he could. John’s self-determination and commitment to self-reflection are a testament to his dedication to be the best father, son, brother, friend and environmental leader that he could be.

His career spanned many fascinating jobs and pursuits, most recently working for the State of Vermont and VEIC, where for the past nine years John dedicated himself to improving his customers’ energy efficiency with a specialty in ski area operations. John was full of passion, integrity, and courage to ask the difficult questions and to find a way to do what was right, no matter what. His driving force was always to cause the necessary trouble required for progress, and he inspired his communities to push a little more, care a little more, try a little more.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, John McMurry, Robert and Betty Ann (Deyette) Springer, and Joyce Jennings.

John is survived by his loving family: his treasured children, Levi and George; his mother and father, Jacqueline and Joseph McMurry; his sister Jolene McMurry Davis and her husband, Joel Davis; his grandmother Ruth McDuff; his trusty sidekick Daisy; and an endless community of family, friends, coworkers and others on whom he made a lasting impact.

A celebration of life will take place on Monday, October 18, 2021, from 4 to 9 p.m., at the St. John’s Club in Burlington, Vt.