Obituary: John Moroney, 1928-2023 

John J. Moroney, former Shelburne Bay resident, passed away on October 10, in his 95th year.



He was born in the Bronx on October 12, 1928, and graduated from All Hallows High School in the shadow of Yankee Stadium. He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1951 and immediately was posted as a first lieutenant, artillery, Eighth Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a bearing design engineer who was recognized during his 34-year career as an expert in aircraft applications and earned several patents.

Eda (Fuccella) Moroney, his wife of 70 years, survives him and continues to reside at Shelburne Bay Residences in Shelburne, Vt. He is also survived by their children, John (Sheila), of St. Paul, Minn.; Jeanne (John) Conboy, of Albany, Calif.; Mary (Tim) Volk, of Charlotte, Vt.; Thomas (Margaret), of Arlington, Mass.; Claire (Yoo-Joung) Ko, of Toronto, Ontario; Joseph (Felicia), of San Antonio, Texas; and 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

John was known as a voracious reader and an amateur historian of the American Revolution and Civil War. He toured nearly every battle site, with his children in tow, from Florida to Maine. An ardent New York Giants football fan, he never missed a game. He was also a lifelong New York Yankees fan and attended games well into his 80s.

He was quiet and introspective, with a wry wit, warm smile and an incredible memory. As a practicing Catholic, John had a strong commitment to his faith. He was most proud of his children and their development as mature and professionally successful adults. He was deeply devoted to his wife, whom he cherished, and who routinely served him her fabulous Italian dishes.

Funeral services will be held on November 4th at 11 AM at St Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church in Shelburne, VT, and a memorial service is planned for the spring of 2024 at the West Point Military Academy Cemetery.