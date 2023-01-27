Obituary: John P. Barron, 1961-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

John P. Barron

John P. Barron, 61, of Essex Junction, Vt., passed on January 16, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his family. The son of June Elizabeth (Pasho) Barron and Harold “Jack” Barron, John grew up in Huntington, Vt., with six siblings and close to his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Deeply motivated by family, John brought comfort and joy to people young and old; knowing him has been described as like “putting on your favorite pair of slippers.” Even during chemotherapy treatments, he could be found working on projects around the house, the warm home he shared with his wife, daughter, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. With a soft-spoken faith in God, John walked that faith each day in love toward everyone he came across, mentoring to the world what a devoted husband, brother, father and friend truly looks like.

An avid drag-racing fan, John happily shared his extensive knowledge with anyone. His passion brought the family together camping on trips to New England Dragway in New Hampshire and anniversary trips to Sanair Super Speedway in Canada. John spent countless hours in a small hobby room dubbed by his grandchildren as “Papa’s Tree House,” building model replicas, reading and enjoying a good John Wayne film. Sporting a healthy sense of humor consisting of snappy one-liners, John embraced the joys of life, from his extensive vinyl music collection to his love of nature. In his own lingo, John would “go drown a worm” (go fishing), “take the bullets for a walk” (go deer hunting) or “see big blue” (the ocean) — and he savored every moment. Other memories include playing cards on Texas Hill, dances in the garage, roasting hot dogs in the snow and being pulled around the yard on the snowmobile. While there were many layers to John and his big heart, the deepest by far were what family and friends meant to him. He even taught his wife to play a strong cribbage hand and to throw a good game of dice.

The Barron family would like to extend deep gratitude to Dr. Rehman, nurse Cori, and the staff of the oncology and radiology clinic, who all gave loving care to John over the past year and a half. Thank you also to Sandra, Julie and Prairie for hospice service during these final months, as well as your support and tender love in his final hours. Your support allowed our entire family and his two close friends Bill and Keith to fulfill John’s desire to stay in his home. Thank you.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. You may honor John by listening to the song his Lord used to comfort his spirit over these past months, “Over the Rainbow” by Israel Kamakawiwo’ole. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.