July 10, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Joshua Yergeau, 1982-2023 

Avid gamer and talented guitarist will be remembered for his quick wit

Published July 10, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated July 10, 2023 at 10:23 a.m.

click to enlarge Joshua Yergeau - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Joshua Yergeau

Joshua David Yergeau, 40, of Burlington, Vt., and Schenectady, N.Y., lost his long struggle with addiction on Sunday, July 2, 2023, while at the home of his mother in Schenectady, N.Y.

Joshua grew up in Swanton, Vt., and spent his adult life in Burlington, Vt., and Albany and Schenectady, N.Y. He was an avid gamer and a talented guitarist. He was very intellectual and had a quick wit.

He is survived by his mother, Paula, of Schenectady, N.Y.; his father, David, and stepmother, Deborah, of Charlotte, Vt.; sister Christine of Milton, Vt.; brother Nicholas of Sheldon, Vt.; sister Livia of Boston, Mass.; as well as several uncles, aunts and cousins.

Services will be conducted at a later date.

Tags:

