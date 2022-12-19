Obituary: Joyce Frances Potenzano, 1934-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Joyce Frances Potenzano

Joyce Frances Potenzano, daughter of Paul and Frances Potenzano, died peacefully on December 6, 2022, with her daughter at her side. She was born on December 16, 1934, in New York City.

Joyce was a spiritual person. She was a member of St Francis Xavier Church, Winooski, and St. Pius X Parish, Essex Junction, where she was a lector. Joyce was an Associate of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Springfield, Mass.



Growing up in Queens, N. Y., Joyce worked at AT&T before moving to Rutland, Vt., where she graduated from St. Joseph’s College. She worked for several banks in the Rutland area. Joyce was a restaurant owner in Wallingford with her partner, Jane Maciejewski, and they catered many events.

Joyce is survived by a loving daughter, Gia M. Vadnais; her husband, Michael; granddaughter, Veronika Amorese-Villemaire; sisters, Diana Fellows and husband William, Marianne Leach and husband, James; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her son, Philip Paul Amorese, formerly of Jacksonville, Fla.



Joyce was an active volunteer at the Fanny Allen Hospital, the University of Vermont Medical Center, Essex Senior Center, the Burlington Red Cross and the Flynn Theater. She was a knitter of newborn hats and knitted scarves for the cancer center. Joyce was also a member of the Lions Club and, at various times, held the offices of president, secretary and treasurer. When her children were young, Joyce was a Girl Scout leader and served as a den mother for the Boy Scouts. She was a former member of the Eastern Star and a volunteer for the Wallingford Rescue.

