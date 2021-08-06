 Obituary: Judith E. Ververs, 1948-2021 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 06, 2021 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Judith E. Ververs, 1948-2021 

Accomplished English and German teacher loved the arts, travel and the intricacies of the world

click to enlarge Judith E. Ververs - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Judith E. Ververs
Judith E. Ververs of Burlington, Vt., passed away on July 28, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.

Born in Paterson, N.J., on August 22, 1948, Judy grew up in Little Falls, N.J., and Lincoln Park, N.J., and graduated from Boonton High School in 1966. She received bachelor’s degrees in English and German at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Penn., and a master’s degree in English at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and she lived and taught in Pennsylvania for many years before moving to Vermont nearly 30 years ago.

Having a keen interest in the arts, Judy was involved in theater performances in high school and later danced and taught ballet. She loved international travel and enjoyed several trips to Europe and the Baltics and studied in Germany.

Judy had a deep curiosity about the intricacies of the world, life, people and cultures, which made conversation with Judy highly engaging and stimulating. She spent the majority of her career teaching English and German. In addition to teaching German, Judy did German translation — often in highly technical settings. Most recently she taught German at the Lake Champlain Waldorf School, served as a Direct Service Professional (DSP) with Champlain Community Services and was recognized by the American Network of Community Options and Resources as the Vermont Direct Support Professional of the Year in 2020.

Judy is predeceased by her father, Charles J. Ververs, and her mother, Helen Ververs. She is survived by: her sister Beverly J. Ververs and brother-in-law Jim Stagnitto of Riverdale, N.J.; her sister Kate V. Bryant of Carol Stream, Ill.; and her life partner, Frank Lennon, of Burlington, Vt.

A celebration of Judy’s life will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain (1 College St., Burlington), followed by a beverage reception. Please note that College Street in front of ECHO will be closed that day, but parking will be available in the lots west of Lake Street.
