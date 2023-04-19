Obituary: Julia Macdonald, 1964-2023 

click to enlarge
Julia Smith Macdonald, age 59, passed away peacefully at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Thursday, April 6, after a lengthy battle with heart disease. She was surrounded by her husband, Duncan, and her boys, Patrick and Andrew.
Julia was born on February 19, 1964, in Baltimore, Md., to Marthanne Stephens Smith and Hamilton Duff Smith. She grew up in Homeland with her older sister, Cary. She attended Roland Park Country School and the Oldfields School, graduating from the latter in 1982. She made lifelong friendships at both Roland Park and Oldfields.
Following a late childhood illness, Julia visited a friend in Aspen, Colo. She loved it there and decided to move to Aspen full time in fall 1988. It was there that she met her future husband, Duncan Macdonald, who had also moved out to Aspen in fall 1988. They spent four wonderful years in Aspen, where Julia enjoyed skiing, hiking, biking and traveling around Colorado. She made many wonderful friendships during her years in Aspen.
Julia and Duncan moved to Burlington, Vt., Duncan's hometown, in 1992 to start a sporting goods franchise store, Play It Again Sports, with Duncan’s parents, Donald and Caroline Macdonald. They brought with them the first of Julia’s red and white Siberian huskies, Solo.
Duncan proposed to Julia in early 1993, and they were married in October 1993 at St. James Church in Monkton, Md. Julia continued to work in the store until the birth of her first son, Patrick, in 1995, at which point she transitioned to being a full-time mom. Their second son, Andrew, was born in 2000. Julia enjoyed raising her boys and was highly active in their lives. She made numerous friends during this time and created many memories for her boys. She enjoyed family vacations in Bethany Beach, Del., hiking and skiing in the Green Mountains, camping trips to Burton Island, visits to family in Baltimore, raising and enjoying her Siberian huskies, and spending time with her many friends.
As Julia’s boys got older and more independent, she decided to go back to work. She became a paraeducator at Edmunds Elementary School in 2010. She worked with kids in kindergarten through second grade who needed extra attention. It was in this role that her compassion, empathy and understanding really shone through, and she gave her all to these kids. One of her favorite events was one in which she and Duncan provided free bikes to kids in need. Unfortunately, she was forced to retire due to health issues in 2021. Upon retiring, she discovered a new career as an artist, and she became a very accomplished painter. She loved painting sunsets and beachscapes, and every beautiful sunset was referred to as a “Julia sunset.”
While Julia dealt with many health challenges, her incredible strength, quiet dignity and unwavering positivity were an inspiration to all who knew her. To know her was to want to be her friend. Julia had a great sense of humor, was an amazing cook, and loved having friends over for gatherings and “sip and float.” She deeply cherished her close friendships and loved her family more than anything else. She will be remembered as an amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Julia is survived by her husband, Duncan Macdonald, and sons, Patrick and Andrew Macdonald; her parents, Marthanne Stephens Smith and Hamilton Duff Smith; her sister, Cary Smith Mason, and her husband, Warner; her niece, Allie Mason Hoffberg, her husband, Yale, and their son, Miles; her nephew, Warner Mason Jr.; her sister-in-law Erica Burke, her husband, Tom, and their sons, Camden and Taylor Burke; and her sister-in-law Karen Smith.
Julia’s family wants to thank all the wonderful, compassionate caregivers at both the University of Vermont Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital. There will be a memorial service for Julia on Saturday, May 27, at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington, Vt., at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donating to the King Street Youth Center
, in Julia’s name.