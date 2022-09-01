Obituary: Julia Manning, 1947-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Julia Manning

We regretfully announce the passing of Julia Lee “Judy” Dine-Manning, originally ofOklahoma, but currently of Vermont, on the morning of August 27, 2022. Julia was surrounded by her family and passed away peacefully.Our mother, Julia, was one of the strongest and most courageous women to ever walk this earth, and our family was blessed to have her as the head of the family. Julia graduated from Carl Albert State College with a degree in psychology. After graduation, she went on to become the first female jailer in Haskell County and then the first female judge in Keota, Okla. She also served her community as a firefighter first responder medic for over 10 years.Julia was a wonderful and loving mother who gave her all to her family and her community. We will never be able to fill the space left behind by her absence.Julia was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Dine and Sybil Dine Roye; her brother, Michael Dine; her niece, Terry Lynn Goff; and her granddaughter Destiny Adcock. She is survived by her sister, Sheila Jean (Roye) Ward; her children, DavidWayne Cooley and spouse, Hope Cooley, Darla Jean Garrison, Towanna Ruth Martin-Scott and spouse, Johnny Lynn Scott, and Beth Lastrada; her grandchildren, Daison Cooley and spouse, April Ussery, Devan Cooley, Jimmy Wheeler and spouse, Danielle Wheeler, JoshWheeler and spouse, Amanda Wheeler, Augusta Cooley, Zachary Monceaux, TaylorWheeler, Haley Wheeler, Aaron Adcock and spouse, Lexie Sowers, Michael Adcock, Paul Adcock, Gabriel Martin, Nickolas Martin, Daniel Hunt, Michelle Lastrada, Mahoganie Lastrada, Starr Lastrada, Christie Lastrada, Anastazia Lastrada and Arianna Lastrada; her great-grandchildren, Connor Cooley, Genevieve Sowers and Nyelli Lastrada; her nieces and nephews, Jacqueline Wingo, Justin Wingo, Brianna Harrison and spouse, JasonHarrison; and her great-nieces and -nephews, Remington McGuire, Brooklyn McGuire, Laura McGuire, Kia Wingo, Parris Wingo, London Wingo, Braxton Drummond, Brynlee Drummond and Alyssa Sizemore.Julia requested no services be held and that her ashes be spread in Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the #9 Area Volunteer Fire Department in Longtown, Okla., in her name.