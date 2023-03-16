Obituary: Justin Lemay, 1991-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

At the end of January, the lives of Justin Bradley Lemay’s friends and family changed forever. We must learn to live without him, but we do so with a heavy heart and countless wonderful memories.

Justin was a caring, compassionate person who always stood up for the underdog and did everything in his power to help others. His friends describe him as someone who was brilliant and mastered everything he chose to learn, an amazing friend who stepped up in every way whenever he was needed, an avid lover of Audi’s and the finer things in life, and someone who was not afraid to tell his friends out loud that he loved them.



To his family, he was funny, smart, sensitive, compassionate and kind. He reminded us of a line in the song, "Vincent," written by Don McLean: We could have told you, Justin, "This world was never meant for one as beautiful as you." Justin struggled with anxiety and depression from the time he was eight years old. He was extremely sensitive, in a world that can be cold and uncaring. Cumulatively, he was deeply affected by the many losses he experienced throughout his life. He was a grandson, son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin who loved his family and his dog, Farrah, more than life itself.



With the help of everyone who loved him, Justin fought the good fight for as long as he was able. We are blessed to have had him in our lives for 31 years, and he will be dearly missed by so many.



Justin’s family will hold a celebration of his life on Saturday, April 1, 2023.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to:

• NAMI Vermont, c/o NAMIWalks Vermont (Mudgie’s Minions), 600 Blair Park Rd., Williston, VT, 05495

• Turning Point Center-Chittenden, 179 S. Winooski Ave., Burlington, VT, 05401

• Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Ct., South Burlington, VT, 05403