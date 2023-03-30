Obituary: Karon Sims, 1965-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Karon Sims

It is with great sadness that the family of Karon Marie Sims (Biggs) announces that she passed away peacefully at the University of Vermont Medical Center, in Burlington, Vt., on March 23, 2023, at the age of 57, after a battle with cancer.

Karon is survived by her daughter, Donna Marie Sims, and her son, Travis Kelley Sims, and his wife, Rocio Peña; grandson Liam Kelley Sims, twin sister Sharon Louise Schlosshan, half-sister Tanya Biggs; and former daughter-in-law, Sabrina Ann Sims (King). Additionally, Karon is survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law and several nieces and nephews. Karon is predeceased by her parents and husband of 32 years, Kelley Dean Sims.



Karon loved her family with her entire heart, especially her children and her grandson. She was the silent leader of her family, often keeping her opinions to herself but expressing them when necessary. Karon showed courage, strength and grace throughout her life but especially in her final days. She enjoyed cooking, playing bingo, concerts, her dog Bentley and spending time with her family.



The family wishes to thank Farrah Khan, MD, and countless nurses at the UVM Medical Center. The care they provided to Karon in the final year of her life meant so much to Karon and her family.



No public service will be held, as private arrangements have been held for Karon and her family. Karon is finally at peace with the love of her life.

