Obituary: Katherine Grace Hartnett, 1998-2023 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Katherine Grace Hartnett

On a recent beautiful Vermont summer day, Katherine Grace Hartnett "Katie" departed this world. The irony that we would lose the most warm and sunny person we know to a tragic accident on such a day does not escape us. She was outdoors and at peace.

Katie was born on June 2, 1998, to the most loving parents imaginable. Katie attended Burlington public schools before enrolling at St. Michael's College and earning an undergraduate degree in elementary education. She furthered her studies with an MAT graduate degree, also from St. Michael´s.

Katie was very responsible, hardworking and conscientious; she held numerous jobs to support her post-secondary education. At the time of her death, she was employed by the Burlington School District as a paraeducator in the kindergarten classroom at Champlain Elementary School. Working with children was Katie´s calling. We all enjoyed listening to Katie tell endearing stories about students, but it was evident that Katie enjoyed telling them even more. She was a talented and passionate educator who would have enjoyed a long career and would have influenced the lives of many children.

From her first day of life, Katie brought joy to all. She was born with big and beautiful eyes, and we soon learned that she used them to take in the world around her. Very little escaped Katie. Her ability to observe people and make very quick and accurate assessments of a person's character, mood and their station in life was extraordinary. This made her a most empathic and understanding individual. She was particularly attuned to Burlington's homeless population. It was a closely held family secret that any of the humanitarian initiatives that her father supported while on the Burlington City Council originated with Katie. It may be safe to say that Katie was the only person who could make Dave vote like a liberal. Katie spoke poignantly and eloquently on behalf of the homeless to the Burlington City Council. She was the social media advisor for several of her father's campaigns and reveled in the role. While David and Katie were co-conspirators in politics, it was Lisa who was Katie's anchor. Lisa was also Katie's model for kindness and creativity. Her love for Katie was infinite and unconditional.

Katie's rare break from school, activities, work and politics was the annual trip to Maine with her parents, where she enjoyed the ocean and lobster.

Sports were a big part of Katie's life. What she lacked in physical size she made up for with determination, teamwork and intelligence. She was a four-year participant in field hockey, basketball and golf. Katie enjoyed being a member of all three teams, but basketball was her favorite. Katie was well-known for her three-point shooting ability; the ¨Katie Three” could be heard at home games when her ¨moonshots¨ went through the nets. Opposing teams would yell ¨shooter” any time Katie had the ball. At her high school graduation, Katie received many awards, including the Boosters Award for Character and Leadership, the Teachers Association award, the Vermont Golf scholarship and the Burlington Elks Lodge scholarship award.

Katie leaves her parents, David and Lisa (deLaricheliere) Hartnett; her grandparents, Robert and Aline (Landry) deLaricheliere, of So. Burlington; her uncle Alex deLaricheliere (Beth) of Garden City, N.Y.; her aunt Aimee deLaricheliere of So. Burlington; her uncles Dan Hartnett (Sam) of Salt Lake City, Utah, Timothy Hartnett of Colchester, Michael Hartnett (Veronica) of Moore, Okla., John Patrick Hartnett (Laura Bellstrom) of St. Albans, James Hartnett of So. Burlington, Stephen Hartnett of Burlington; and her aunt Mary Hartnett of Williston. Katie also leaves cherished cousins John Zachary and Connor Hartnett, Andrew, Robert and Millie deLaricheliere, Christian and Veronica Hartnett, and Chalalai and Rosita Grairit. Katie was predeceased by her grandparents, John and Sheila Hartnett, formerly of Burlington, and her great-uncle Tom Landry of Winooski.

Katie's parents would like to acknowledge the professional and heroic efforts of the Police and Technical Rescue Squads from Colchester, Stowe, Richmond and Asheville (North Carolina); Vermont State Police and Vermont Urban Search and Rescue; and the Air National Guard for their help in returning her to them. They would also like to thank Mayor Miro Weinberger and Vermont Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety Jennifer Morrison for facilitating the comprehensive effort to locate Katie.

Anyone who may be interested in helping preserve Katie's generosity and idealism can make donations to a nonprofit foundation being established in her name to assist the after-school programs at Burlington Elementary Schools and all children of Burlington. At this point in time, donations can be made to Dr. Laura Bellstrom and John P. Hartnett at 133 High Street, #9, St. Albans, VT, 05478. Checks should list Katie's Kids in the memo section of the check.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at St. Mark´s Catholic Church, 1251 North Avenue, Burlington. Interment will immediately follow the funeral at Resurrection Park Catholic Cemetery, 200 Hinesburg Road, So. Burlington. Interment is open to anyone who wishes to attend. Following the interment, an outdoor reception will be held on the grounds of the Elks Club at 925 North Avenue.

There will be an opportunity for individuals to share memories of Katie at the reception. David and Lisa are hopeful for the participation of family and friends.

Arrangements are in the care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot St., Richmond, VT.