Kathleen “Kathi” Coane, 82, of Montpelier, Vt., the wife of Daniel “Danny” Coane, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin after a long illness since this January.

There are no services scheduled, but a celebration of her life will be conducted in the future. A complete obituary will be in a later edition of Seven Days. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the family.