July 25, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Kenneth Graves, 1936-2022 

Wrentham man completed many marathons and was fascinated by genealogy

Published July 25, 2022 at 6:05 a.m. | Updated July 25, 2022 at 4:44 p.m.

click to enlarge Ken Graves - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Ken Graves
Kenneth V. Graves, 86, of Wrentham, passed peacefully on July 20, 2022, at the Milford Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Sarah Jane (Leavitt) Graves.

Born in New York City on July 15, 1936, he was a son of the late Asa and Mary Lee (Vance) Graves. Kenneth received his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Lehigh University and his master's from Villanova.  

Ken was a longtime active member of the Original Congregational Church in Wrentham. He enjoyed staying active and was an avid runner during his life, completing several marathons, including the Boston Marathon. He enjoyed participating in the Senior Games and getting out on the tennis court with friends. Ken was fascinated by genealogy and researched his family history, published a newsletter and hosted a website for his family to have access to the information.

In addition to his wife, Sarah, Kenneth is survived by two daughters, Susan Poe, of Upton, Mass., and Sheryl Graves of Winooski, Vt., and three grandchildren, Morgan, Devon, and Hannah Poe. He was the brother of the late Howard Graves.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Original Congregational Church, 1 East St., Wrentham, Mass. Burial will follow in Wrentham Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kenneth’s memory may be made to Metacomet Greenway. An online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
