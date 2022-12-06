 Obituary: Kenneth Raymond Sanders, 1964-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 06, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Kenneth Raymond Sanders, 1964-2022 

Family mourns beloved friend, father, sibling and parent

Published December 6, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated December 6, 2022 at 12:17 p.m.

click to enlarge Kenneth Raymond Sanders - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Kenneth Raymond Sanders

Kenneth Raymond Sanders, 58, was born on September 20, 1964, in Bronx, N.Y. After being a longtime resident of the Burlington area, our beloved friend, father, sibling and loving parent passed away on October 22, 2022, in Winooski, Vt.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, at the United Church of Colchester in Colchester, Vt.

Memorial donations may be made in Ken's name to support the future of his youngest children (ages 5 and 10). Please contribute through gofundme.com/donations-to-help-kens-youngest-children or by sending checks to C.J. Spirito, 2 Rock Point Rd., Burlington, VT 05408.

