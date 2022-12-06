Obituary: Kenneth Raymond Sanders, 1964-2022 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Kenneth Raymond Sanders

Kenneth Raymond Sanders, 58, was born on September 20, 1964, in Bronx, N.Y. After being a longtime resident of the Burlington area, our beloved friend, father, sibling and loving parent passed away on October 22, 2022, in Winooski, Vt.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, at the United Church of Colchester in Colchester, Vt.

