March 16, 2023 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Laura Merit, 1926-2023 

Burlington woman was engaged in social causes and volunteered at Steps to End Domestic Violence

Published March 16, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated March 16, 2023 at 7:49 a.m.

click to enlarge Laura Merit - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Laura Merit

Our beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and wonderful friend, Laura Merit, passed away on January 15, 2023, at the McClure Miller Respite house at the age of 96, with her family at her side.

Laura lived an exceptionally full life with her family and friends. She was a woman of extraordinary vitality and style. She had a keen sense of social justice and was dedicated to social causes all of her adult life.

Laura was born and raised in New York City. She and her late husband, Don Merit, raised their three daughters in the Bronx and Manhattan. She worked as an administrator at Walden School and as a hospital administrator at Bellevue Hospital in New York City.

Laura and Don moved to Vermont in 1996 to be closer to family. They created an active and engaged life in Vermont. In Vermont, she found a community of like-minded friends who provided her with joy and support until the day she died. Always engaged in social causes, Laura was a longtime volunteer worker at Steps to End Domestic Violence.

She will be greatly missed.

Her spirit and energy to make the world a better place continues with her family. She is survived by family on two continents. Here in Vermont, she is survived by her daughter Roberta Soll and son-in-law Roger Soll; grandsons Gregory and Ben; daughter-in-law, Tara Bubriski; and great-granddaughter, Ramona. In Europe, she is survived by her daughter Beth Merit; grandsons Matthew and Jason, of Denmark; and her son-in-law Look Hulshof Pol, of the Netherlands.

A memorial service will be planned for the summer.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Steps to End Domestic Violence at P.O. Box 1535, Burlington, VT, 05402.

