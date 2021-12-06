Obituary: Laurel Allen, 1954-2021 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Laurel Allen

Laurel "Lolly" Allen, of Winooski, Vt., passed away on November 4, 2021.

Laurel was born on October 14, 1954, in Framingham, Mass., to Mary Rose Allen and Reginald Allen, both of whom predeceased her. She was one of eight brothers and sisters. She graduated from Winooski High School and studied at Champlain College.

She is survived by her son, Clifford Patton, of Burlington, whom she adored. She is also survived by Clifford's father, Carl Patton; her brother Kevin Allen of Colchester; her brother Reginald Allen and his wife, Debbie, of North Hero; her brother Ron Hunkins and his wife, Patty, of Barre; her brother Gerry Allen and his wife, Bobbie, of Essex Junction; her sister Mary Slattery and her husband, Jack, of South Burlington; her sister Susan Hunkins of Burlington; and her sister Karen Decoteau and her husband, Earl, of New Hampshire. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her dogs Paul, Gus and Lou, whom she loved dearly.

Laurel had many talents, was artistic and was an avid reader. She was always willing to help out people who were less fortunate than her. She lived many years at the senior housing on Barlow Street in Winooski. She will be dearly missed by her friends and relatives.