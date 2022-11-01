 Obituary: Laurel Hammond, 1950-2022 | Obituaries | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

November 01, 2022 Life Lines » Obituaries

Obituary: Laurel Hammond, 1950-2022 

Vermont teacher and guidance counselor had a taste for fine art, gluten-free food, down jackets and the warm company of others

Published November 1, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. | Updated November 1, 2022 at 9:21 a.m.

click to enlarge Laurel Hammond - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Laurel Hammond

Our Mom, Laurel Hammond, died last week at 72 years of age. Over the course of 12 years, she fought three brave battles with breast cancer but ultimately succumbed. After several days surrounded by loving friends and family and the wonderful nurses and volunteers at the McClure Miller Respite House, she was finally able to let go and find peace.

The best mother and friend any of us could ask for, she lived surrounded by the community she created. Laurel grew up on a farm in the Northeast Kingdom and never lost touch with her upbringing. She graduated from Lyndon State College with a bachelor of science degree and in 1977 and from the University of Vermont with a master's degree in education. She was a teacher and guidance counselor in Vermont schools in Richmond, Jay, Westford, St. Albans and Underhill. Later, she worked at the Bryan Memorial Art Gallery in Jeffersonville and the Montstream Studio in Burlington.

Laurel loved the simple things in life, like the sound her MacBook made when it emptied the trash. But she also had a taste for fine art, gluten-free food, down jackets and the warm company of others. She loved spending time outdoors. She was an avid hiker and cyclist and was always eager to get out on her cross-country skis in the winter.

Laurel is survived by her son, Colin; daughter-in-law, Annie; daughter, Olivia; former spouse, Neal; rascal-of-a-cat, Izzy; siblings, Lynne, Leonard, Leslie and Charlie; and a plethora of cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Lyle, and mother, Lois. We are all saddened by the immense loss but will try to live our lives in her memory by taking quiet walks in the woods and enjoying the sunsets over Lake Champlain.

A celebration of Laurel’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on November 19, 2022, at All Souls Interfaith Gathering.

We love you, forever and always.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags:

More Obituaries »

Trending

Mark your family’s milestones in the newspaper and online with Seven Days:

births • graduations • weddings • anniversaries • obituaries

Submission Info

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Seven Days moderates comments in order to ensure a civil environment. Please treat the comments section as you would a town meeting, dinner party or classroom discussion. In other words, keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Latest in Obituaries

  • Obituary: Florence Miles, 1922-2022

  • Florence Miles, 1922-2022

    100-year-old Huntington woman lived humbly on her farm, where she loved her bees, maple trees and cows
    • Oct 28, 2022
  • Obituary: Anna Sun, 1962-2022

  • Anna Sun, 1962-2022

    Beloved mother, sister, daughter and friend sought and embodied community
    • Oct 24, 2022
  • Obituary: Benjamin Watson, 1990-2022

  • Benjamin Watson, 1990-2022

    Acupuncturist remembered for his passion and commitment to Chinese healing arts, break dancing and weightlifting
    • Oct 24, 2022
  • More »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation