Obituary: Laurel Hammond, 1950-2022 

Laurel Hammond

Our Mom, Laurel Hammond, died last week at 72 years of age. Over the course of 12 years, she fought three brave battles with breast cancer but ultimately succumbed. After several days surrounded by loving friends and family and the wonderful nurses and volunteers at the McClure Miller Respite House, she was finally able to let go and find peace.

The best mother and friend any of us could ask for, she lived surrounded by the community she created. Laurel grew up on a farm in the Northeast Kingdom and never lost touch with her upbringing. She graduated from Lyndon State College with a bachelor of science degree and in 1977 and from the University of Vermont with a master's degree in education. She was a teacher and guidance counselor in Vermont schools in Richmond, Jay, Westford, St. Albans and Underhill. Later, she worked at the Bryan Memorial Art Gallery in Jeffersonville and the Montstream Studio in Burlington.

Laurel loved the simple things in life, like the sound her MacBook made when it emptied the trash. But she also had a taste for fine art, gluten-free food, down jackets and the warm company of others. She loved spending time outdoors. She was an avid hiker and cyclist and was always eager to get out on her cross-country skis in the winter.

Laurel is survived by her son, Colin; daughter-in-law, Annie; daughter, Olivia; former spouse, Neal; rascal-of-a-cat, Izzy; siblings, Lynne, Leonard, Leslie and Charlie; and a plethora of cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Lyle, and mother, Lois. We are all saddened by the immense loss but will try to live our lives in her memory by taking quiet walks in the woods and enjoying the sunsets over Lake Champlain.

A celebration of Laurel’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on November 19, 2022, at All Souls Interfaith Gathering.

We love you, forever and always.